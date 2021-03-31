LATTA — The Latta Panthers cruised to a pair of lopsided victories over Mounds Monday at Ed Collins Field.
Latta won the opener 12-0 before completing the District 2A-6 sweep with a 13-1 win in Game 2.
Latta improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the district, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 0-14 and 0-7.
Game 1
Latta 12, Mounds 0
The Panthers scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Jackson Presley led the LHS offense from the top of the lineup, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper Hamilton also went 2-for-2 and had a double, an RBI and scored twice.
Andrew Morrow, Nok Schroeder and Gehrig Strong all drove in runs for the Panthers.
Carson Abbott tossed a three-inning no-hitter for the Panthers. He struck out eight and walked just one.
Game 2
Latta 13, Mounds 1
Latta freshman Hunter Price and senior DJ Van Atten both hit home runs for the Panthers.
Van Atten finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the home team, while Tucker Abney went 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Presley finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Price ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run score and Kale Williams finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Carson Abbott doubled and knocked in a run for the Panthers.
Ajay Kelough recorded the mound win. He struck out five, walked one and allowed no Mounds hits and one earned run in three innings.
Latta is now off to the 2021 Atoka Wood Bat Tournament. The Panthers meet Lindsay at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Calera High School.
Stonewall KOs Coleman
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns piled up 14 hits in three innings and cruised by Coleman 13-1 Monday at Gibson Field.
The Longhorns improved to 5-4 on the year, while Coleman-Wapanucka fell to 3-5.
Mateo Guiterrez led Stonewall at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Clayton Findley finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Richard Blue finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Spencer Gatewood went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the hosts and Jacob Christian finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Leadoff hitter Kason Barnett hit a solo home run and scored two runs for Stonewall and Cody Wallace finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
Gatewood pitched three innings to earn the mound win for the Longhorns. He struck out four, walked none, scattered three hits and didn’t allow an earned run. Christian tossed the final frame.
Stonewall hosts Fletcher at 5 p.m. Thursday.
