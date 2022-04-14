LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers pounded five home runs and powered past Tecumseh 16-7 Tuesday at Swanson Field.

Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 11-8 on the year, while Class 5A No. 2 Tecumseh dropped to 15-6. Coach Missy Rogers’ bunch returns to action today at the Dale Festival hosted by the Ballfields at Firelake. Latta meets Binger-Oney (ranked No. 1 in Class 2A) at 2:30 p.m. and will tangle with old rival Dale (No. 2 in Class 4A) at 5 p.m.

Trinity Cotanny led an 18-hit Latta barrage, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Jaylee Willis finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jade Sanders went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.

Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Jaycie Prine went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Presley also had two hits and scored a run and Taryn Batterton ended up 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored.

Mallory Glenn doubled and scored a run, while Kate Williams crossed the plate twice for the home team.

Bristin Hayes led a 13-hit Tecumseh attack, going 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Lauren Taylor ripped a solo home run and went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Katelyn Fleming finished 2-for-3, while Samantha Schweighardt also had two hits and scored a run.

Jessi Hull, Taylor Gage and Serenity Jacoway all hit doubles for Tecumseh.

Prague pops Lady Pirates

BYNG — Prague scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings to roll past host Byng 14-3 during a Tuesday night matchup.

Byng fell to 5-14 this spring, while Class 4A No. 10 Prague improved to 15-3.

The Lady Pirates will try to get back on the winning track when they host Class 5A No. 20 Purcell at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Red Devils piled up 19 hits in the five-inning contest.

Jadyn Hightower finished 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Three other Prague players also had three hits. Demi Manning went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kennedie Watkins finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Kailey Rich ended up 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Ady Custer finished 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored, while Jaylee Friend cracked a double for the visitors.

The Byng squad mustered just two hits in the contest — a triple by Alexa Thompson, who went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a base knock by Havyn Miller.

Roff knocks off Stratford

STRATFORD — The Roff Lady Tigers raced out to a 7-1 lead and turned back host Stratford 10-6 in a matchup between the two local teams Tuesday evening.

Coach Jason Trimmer’s club, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 15-9 on the year while Class 3A No. 17 Stratford dropped to 15-10.

The two teams combined for 31 hits — 16 for Roff and 15 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Maddie Adair paced Roff at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kendra Kirk went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Payton Owens finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Danlieigh Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double and knocked in a run, while Camden Simon went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Sophie Eldred also had two hits and drove in a run for Roff, while Lillie McDonald cracked a double and drove in a run.

Junior Liberty Fires led the SHS offense, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Brynn Savage went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Launa Raymo finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Kennedy Layton and Lundyn Anderson both turned in two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs.

