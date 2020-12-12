LATTA — It’s bad enough for Latta opponents that the Lady Panthers trio of strong post players make life difficult in the paint. On Friday, two of them hit 3-point bombs.
The Latta trio of Trinity Cotanny, Taryn Batterton and Carson Dean combined for 31 points and 24 rebounds while also wreaking havoc on defense in the post area to help the Lady Panthers surge past Washington 48-31 Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2020 Latta Panther Classic.
Latta, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, starts off at 2-0 on the year, while Washington — No. 16 in Class 3A — slipped to 1-1.
It wasn’t a total post player show. Guard Caitlyn Byrd scored all eight of her points in the first quarter to help Latta build an early 15-2 lead. She also had seven rebounds a pair of steals. She didn’t attempt a shot over the final three quarters.
Carson Dean hit one of her 3-point shots at the 4:10 mark of the second quarter to give Latta a 23-7 cushion. She finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while sinking 3-of-6 triples.
Batterton launched her only 3-point attempt of the game in front of the Latta bench midway through the third period and the LHS lead had grown to 37-14.
Cotanny scored on a putback and then hit a layup off a nice feed from Dean and those back-to-back baskets to end the third quarter pushed the Latta advantage to 43-15. She registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Latta won the battle of the boards by a count of 47-28.
Washington standout Laylin Scheffe struggled offensively, hitting just 2-of-9 field goals, but still managed to finish with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Latta is scheduled to play local rival Vanoss at 5 p.m. today in the Latta Panther Classic championship contest.
