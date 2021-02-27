LATTA — Once Latta 6-2 junior post player got going in the second half, the Lady Panthers broke open a tight game and clamped down on Calera for a 39-25 victory in a Class 2A Regional Tournament game Thursday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The third-ranked Lady Panthers won their 15th straight game and improved to 19-2 on the year. Calera dropped to 14-8. Latta will now host No. 13 Cashion at 6 p.m. tonight in a battle for the regional crown. The Lady Wildcats edged No. 10 Stratford 34-31 Thursday night.
In a boys consolation contest on Thursday, Colbert used a late 3-pointer by Caanan Jordan to edge Latta 35-32. The Panthers end their season at 4-15, while the Leopards move on at 7-9.
GIRLS
Latta 39, Calera 25
Latta led just 21-16 early in the third quarter before Batterton took over. She scored 12 of her game-high 16 points during an 18-9 LHS surge to end the game.
She also had five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Late in the third quarter, Batteron yanked down a rebound and showed off her athletic ability by going coast-to-coast for a layup that gave Latta a 31-20 lead.
“She went to work late in the game,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “We ran a couple of sets and got her the ball and kind of got her going.”
The Lady Panthers led 11-8 after the first quarter but only after senior guard Caitlyn Bird hit an off-balance, long 3-pointer as time expired. Bird hit three 3-point baskets — all in the first half — for all of her nine points.
It was all points in or near the paint over the final two frames for Latta as the Lady Panthers went 0-for-9 from 3-point range during that span. The Lady Panthers shot just 15.8% from the 3-point arc, finishing 3-of-19.
“It turned into a grind because we had one of our poorest 3-point shooting nights of the season,” Plunk said. “We took good shots — shots we’ve made all year — they just didn’t fall last night. I thought we really played well in the second half, we just didn’t shoot it well.”
Latta finished with 11 turnovers in the game, but only two came during the final two frames. Calera was credited with 21 turnovers.
“We turned the ball over a little too much in the first half but only had two in the second half,” Plunk said.
Calera got 10 points (all in the first half), four rebounds and three steals from Mykah Carlton. Laney Pardue only scored four points but pulled down eight rebounds. Kiela Berryhill only attempted one field goal but also had eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We’ll have our hands full Saturday. Cashion’s pretty dang good. We’ll have to shoot the ball better. We have to knock down shots,” Plunk said.
BOYS
Colbert 35, Latta 32
It was a tough loss for the Panthers, who led 26-23 heading into the fourth quarter. It was a tight ballgame down the stretch before a turnover led to Jordan’s big shot for Colbert.
Latta captured a 12-5 lead to start the game and carried a 22-15 lead into the break. However, the Leopards used an 8-4 advantage in the third period to trim the LHS lead to three.
The Panthers made just three field goals the entire second half — two by Hyatt Hoppe who paced the Latta offense with 11 points. Hoppe hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Justin Kiker and Cooper Hamilton were next with five points each.
Colbert was led by Isaiah Alstatt, who finished with 11 points. He scored six points during the Leopards fourth-quarter comeback. Jordan finished with seven points, and both Armando Garcia and Dennis Mitchell added six points apiece.
