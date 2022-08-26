Latta piles up 27 runs in sweep of Okemah

OKEMAH — The Latta High School softball team scored a combined 27 runs in a District 2A-4 sweep of Okemah on the road Tuesday night.
Latta won the opener 16-1 before taking Game 2 by an 11-1 count.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad improved to 10-5 on the year and stayed perfect in the district at 8-0, while Okemah dropped to 3-11 and 2-8.
Latta travels to Healdton at 4:30 p.m. today for another district matchup and is at the Murray State Festival on Saturday. The Lady Panthers face highly-touted Caddo at 11:45 a.m and battle Tishomingo at 1:30 p.m.
Game 1
Latta 16, Okemah 1
LHS freshman Audrey Forshay led a 19-hit barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Presley finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the visitors, while Savannah Senkel went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Ollie Miller finished 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored, Lilli Hudson drove in three runs for the Lady Panthers. Faith Adegbule cracked a double for Latta.
Junior pitcher Laraby Jennings dominated from the circle for Latta. She struck out 12, walked one and allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings.
Game 2
Latta 11, Okemah 1
Latta pitchers Ollie Miller and Savannah Senkel combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Miller struck out three, and walked one in three scoreless innings, while Senkel also had three strikeouts in two innings with no walks and she didn’t allow an earned run.
Freshman Kymber Davis had the hot bat for Latta in a 13-hit outing. She went 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jaycee Presley finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored, while Laraby Jennings went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored as the LHS leadoff hitter.
Senkel ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors, while senior Mallory Glenn finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
