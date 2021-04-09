CANADIAN — The Latta Panthers are now defending their No. 1 ranking in Class 2A.
Latta turned in a team score of 339 and won the Cougar Classic Wednesday at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian.
Keys was second with a team score of 346 and Class 4A No. 11 Poteau was third at 352. Kingston, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, settled for fourth with a 369.
LHS head coach Matt Bryant said although he and his team are proud of the No. 1 ranking, there is still much work to be done. In four tournaments so far this spring, Latta has three first-place finishes and one runner-up finish. Latta opened up in the top spot in Class 2A when the first rankings of the spring came out on April 1.
“Being ranked No. 1 is exciting and a big accomplishment. We have high expectations as individuals and as a team and have had a great start to our season,” Bryant said. “However, we still understand we are not a finished product and need to continue to improve as individuals and as a team as a whole.”
Latta’s Parker Pogue shot a 77 and finished third in the medalist race. Isaac Latta of Keys won the individual crown in a scorecard playoff with Connor Whitworth of Poteau after both players turned in scores of 74.
Bren Dunlap of Oktaha joined Pogue with a 77 while Branden Williams of Beggs landed in 5th place with an 80.
Latta’s Tristan Terpstra also finished in the Top 10. He shot an 84, good enough for eighth place.
Other Latta results included Teegan Lancaster with an 85, Carter Dotson at 93 and Camden Jones at 121.
Latta is at the Lone Grove Tournament hosted by the Lake Murray Golf Course next Tuesday and wraps up the regular season at Atoka on April 15.
———o———
Wednesday, April 7
Cougar Classic
At Arrowhead Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Latta 339
2. Keys 346
3. Poteau 352
4. Kingston 369
5. Eufaula 358
6. Crowder 379
7. Antlers 438
8. Broken Bow 479
Individual Results
1. Isaac Latta, Keys 74
(tie) Connor Whitworth, Poteau 74
3. Parker Pogue, Latta 77
(tie) Bren Dunlap, Oktaha 77
5. Braden Williams, Beggs 80
6. Drew Capps, Kingston 81
7. Kaden Risenhoover, Stigler 82
8. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 84
(tie) Alex Parish, Eufaula 84
(tie) Connor Short, Kingston 84
Other Latta results: Teegan Lancaster, 85; Carter Dotson, 93, Camden Jones, 121.
