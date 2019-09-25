LATTA — Rylan Reed went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Latta’s 6-0 win over Tupelo Monday at Panther Park.
Reed also tossed three strong innings to start the game to earn the pitching victory. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits.
DJ Van Atten homered while driving in three runs for Latta, while teammate Cooper Hamilton was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
JT Gray (1-for-1) and Chance Perry (1-for-3 with a double and a run scored) accounted for the Panthers’ other hits.
Gray, Van Atten and Justin Kiker made relief appearances on the mound for Latta. That trio combined for three strikeouts and three walks and gave up a combined three hits.
James Beach finished 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers at the plate, while teammates Cody Airington, Ryan Guffey and Kody Price were each 1-for-3.
Starter Ethan Norfleet took the loss after getting relief help from Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain and Guffey. Norfleet struck out three, walked one batter and gave up two earned runs. The THS pitching staff combined for seven walks and a hit batter.
Latta, No. 11 in Class A, improved to 13-8 while Tupelo — No. 9 in Class B — dropped to 12-8.
Roff Tigers crush Crowder
ROFF — Talon Bagwell fired a two-hitter over three innings and Brady Benedict went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored Monday as the Roff Tigers thumped Crowder 12-0 in 3 ½ innings.
Talon Bagwell struck out two and walked just two. Easton Riddle pitched the fourth in relief and retired all three batters he faced.
Four other Tigers – Wil Joplin (1-for-2 with a double), Cade Baldridge (1-for-2 with a double), Aiden Bagwell (1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored) and Coby Simon (1-for-3) — each picked up two RBIs.
Roff pounded out eight hits.
The second-ranked Tigers improved to 22-3 with their 18th consecutive victory. No. 19 Crowder dropped to 6-12.
Byng clips Calera at Stokes Field
BYNG — Parker Presley and Carson Capps each knocked in a run while going 1-for-3 while four Byng pitchers combined for a four-hitter Monday, and the Pirates knocked off Calera 6-3 at Stokes Field.
Capps, Byng’s first reliever, got the win after working three innings and allowing no runs, no hits and one walk while striking out three. Presley pitched the final two frames for the save, allowing just one hit and no walks while recording a strikeout.
Presley’s hit went for a double. Byng totaled five hits for the game.
Teammate Gage Fuller ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, while Riley McCage and Trae Lowe were each 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Byng, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 13-6, while No. 9 Calera fell to 14-8.
Vanoss slips past Kiowa
VANOSS — Joe Standlee went 2-for-3 from the plate while driving in two runs and scoring once Monday, and the Vanoss Wolves clipped Kiowa 4-2.
Vanoss managed just four hits, but it was just enough. Fernando Hernandez finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Eric Hatton ended up 1-for-3.
Starting pitcher Riley Vasquez worked the first 5.1 innings and allowed the two earned runs off four hits with eight strikeouts and only one walk. Hernandez pitched the rest of the way, surrendering no hits and no walks while registering one strikeout over the final 1.2 frames.
Vanoss is now 10-11 this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.