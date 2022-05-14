CUSHING — After the Latta High School boys golf team jumped out to a 19-stroke lead after the first round at the Class 2A State Tournament hosted by the Buffalo Rock Golf Course, the question wasn’t whether or not the Panthers would win the school’s first-ever golf state title.
The question was, by how much? The answer: by a whopping 65 strokes.
Latta finished with a three-day total of 319-313-317—949 and ran away from runner-up Nowata, who settle for second with a 338-328-348—1014.
The Panthers were heavy favorites going into the state tournament after bringing home the title from every event they entered throughout the spring. They put the pedal to the medal Monday and Tuesday in Cushing.
All three of their rounds were better than any other round by any other team. And that wasn’t close either.
By shooting the same score, Latta would have finished third in Class 3A, second in Class 4A, third in Class 5A and sixth in Class 6A.
“Getting the first-ever state championship in boys golf — that alone says a lot about what these young men did this year,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “Proud, excited, happy — a lot of emotions and a lot of thoughts come to mind when thinking about this team and these you men.”
Bryant said his squad never got complacent. They always strived to be better.
“These young men won every tournament we went to this year and were always hungry to continue to get better and lower their scores,” Bryant said.
“I’m very blessed to have been these young men’s coach for the last two years. Not only because of the success we’ve had but because of the fine you men they are,” he continued. “As a coach, you are always proud of your team being successful but you are more proud when you see your players grow as individuals. When you get to coach players with high character, it makes coaching one of the best professions to be in.”
Latta was so talented from top to bottom that you never knew who was going to lead the way from tournament to tournament. It was like a revolving door in the medalist race for most of the season.
“All year long this team has not been about one individual but it has been about doing what it takes to be a great team. If one guy had a bad round, we always had someone else shoot good and take up the slack,” Bryant said.
Latta ended up with an incredible 28 Top 10 finishes in medalist races this spring.
It was sophomore Parker Pogue who led the Latta contingent at the Class 2A State Tournament. He finished third in the medalist race with a score of 77-73-79—229.
Brice Wolff of Stroud led from start to finish in capturing the individual state title. He posted a three-day score of 70-69-75—214. Conner Cryor of Tipton was second at 78-72-72—222.
Rounding out the Top five were Carter Ray of Walters with a 78-73-80—231 and LHS sophomore Teegan Lancaster, who shot a 75-84-76—235.
Latta freshman Rhett Gray — who was just one shot back from going into a playoff for a Top 10 finish — settled in at 13th with a score of 82-78-80—240. Senior Tristan Terpstra — who plans to sign to play golf at Murray State College in Tishomingo — was 15th at 85-78-82—245. Sophomore Carter Dotson followed with a 93-84-89—266.
The bad news for the rest of the state is that four of the five Panthers who competed at state will be back for more next year.
———o———
May 9-10
BOYS
Class 2A State
Buffalo Rock Golf Course
At Cushing
Team Standings
1. LATTA 319 313 317 — 949
2. Nowatta 338 328 348 — 1014
3. Turpin 345 333 345 — 1023
4. Cashion 355 329 355 — 1039
5. Tishomingo 338 346 358 — 1042
6. Arapaho 350 353 358 — 1061
7. Tipton 366 349 368 — 1083
8. Pawnee 363 359 368 — 1090
9. Mooreland 372 367 378 — 1117
10. Velma-Alma 373 380 371 — 1124
11. Prague 405 380 375 — 1160
12. Rejoice Christian 395 382 391 — 1168
Top 10 Individuals
1. Brice Wolff (Stroud) 70-69-75—214
2. Conner Cryor (Tipton) 78-72-72—222
3. Parker Pogue (Latta) 77-73-79—229
4. Carter Ray (Walters) 78-73-80—231
5. Teegan Lancaster (Latta) 75-84-76—235
6. Kody Carrell (Haworth) 80-77-80—237
7. Maddox Bullen (Nowata) 81-79-77—237
8. Spencer Bullen (Nowata) 78-78-81—237
9. Bren Dunlap (Oktaha) 76-82-79—237
10. Fisher Reed (Davenport) 74-85-80—239
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 77-73-79—229
Teegan Lancaster 75-84-76—235
Rhett Gray 82-78-80—240
Tristan Terpstra 85-78-82—245
Carter Dotson 93-84-89—266
