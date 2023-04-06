STONEWALL — Latta freshman Reese Littlefield hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning and the Panthers held off a Stonewall comeback bid in the bottom of the inning during a wild 11-9 win over the Longhorns Tuesday night at Gibson Field.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, improved to 6-8 on the year while Stonewall dropped to 6-9.
The Panthers now face host Jones at 10 a.m. today in the first round of the 2023 Bo Duren Invitational. The Longhorns are coached by former Byng head man Luke Yost. Other teams in the tough field at Jones include Class 3A Comanche, Class 2A No. 1 Silo, Class 3A Washington, Class 3A Oklahoma Christian School, Class 4A Lincoln Christian and Class 3A Heritage Hall.
Meanwhile, Stonewall takes on local foe Vanoss at noon today at the 2023 Moss Pirate Invitational. That field also includes Union City, Earlsboro, Buffalo Valley, Mason, Haileyville and the host Pirates.
The Longhorns trailed 11-7 before trying to put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Garrett Gambrell led off with a base hit and raced to third on a one-out double by Ryan Guffey. Laden Bailey drove in a run with a single that trimmed the SHS deficit to 11-8.
Taegus Pogue followed with another RBI single to get Stonewall within 11-9 with runners at first and second. However, Latta relief pitcher Landon Wolfe struck out the final two batters of the inning to thwart the Stonewall comeback.
Littlefield led a 13-hit Latta attack, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs, a double and a run scored. Carson Abbott also went 3-for-5 and scored a run.
Hunter Price finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers and Wolfe went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Wolfe picked up the pitching win in relief. He struck out four, walked none and allowed two earned runs in two innings. Jonah Boyington and Zeagan Stewart also saw action on the mound for Latta.
Stonewall finished with 10 hits in the contest, led by a 3-for-4 showing by Guffey that included a pair of doubles. Gambrell finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Longhorns, while Kaden Romines went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Gage Brady finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the home team.
Tyler Larsh started on the bump for Stonewall. He struck out two, walked two and allowed five earned runs in four innings. Pogue finished up for Stonewall. He struck out three, walked three and allowed four earned runs in three innings.
Stratford slips past Konawa club
STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to clip Konawa 4-2 in a Tuesday night home game.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 4-5.
Coach Jason Fulks’ squad is scheduled to play at Sasakwa at 4:30 p.m. today and will host Tishomingo at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The game was knotted at 2-2 before Stratford pushed across the two fifth-inning runs. Junior Canaan Weddle hit a one-out, RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Bulldogs grabbed an early 2-0 lead when two runners raced home on an infield hit from freshman Lane Lewis in the bottom of the second inning.
Konawa’s runs came via a pair of RBI singles by freshman Cooper McKeel in the top of the third and fifth innings.
The hits by Lewis and Weddle were the only ones the Bulldogs could muster in the contest.
Ty Norman joined McKeel with two hits for Konawa, including a double.
Josiah Stevens was the winning hurler for Stratford. He struck out 11, walked six and allowed two earned runs in six innings. Tyler Biggs earned a save by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
Zack Reavis was the hard-luck, losing pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Christian Matchie recorded five strikeouts and two walks over the final 1.2 frames.
Blanchard tosses another no-hitter at Byng
BYNG — Blanchard did it again to Byng.
Just 24 hours after the Lions threw a no-hitter against the Pirates in Blanchard, lightning struck again Tuesday night at Stokes Field. Pitcher Kaden Felan didn’t allow a hit in five shutout innings in Blanchard’s 13-0 victory.
The Lions improved to 15-2 overall and stayed unbeaten at 8-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Byng dropped to 7-5 and 4-3.
Felan struck out seven and walked three in the five-inning, run-rule victory.
Four pitchers saw action for Byng including starter Cooper McCage and relievers Naaman Lee, Hagen Graham and Kendon Wood. They combined for nine walks and three strikeouts.
Blanchard finished with 11 hits, led by Aiden Kilgore who finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brayson Carter went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Carson Howe finished 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored.
Hudsen Periman knocked in three runs for the Lions and Jaxon Heard ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.