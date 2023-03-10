Latta Panthers open season at Comanche

COMANCHE — The Latta Panthers couldn’t quite erase an early deficit in a 3-2 loss to host Comanche Tuesday at the Comanche Festival.
Latta had plenty of offensive firepower in an 18-1 win over Empire earlier in the day.
Latta, now 1-1, was scheduled to play at Konawa on Thursday. The Panthers are back in action next Monday at the Broken Bow Festival.
Game 2
Comanche 3, Latta 2
Trailing 3-0, Latta pushed across a run in the top of the fourth inning when Deakon Smith led off with a base hit and later scored on an error.
Hunter Price scored on a two-out passed ball in the top of the fifth inning but the rally stopped there.
Latta managed just four hits in the contest, two by Smith. Zeagan Stewart and Carson Abbott had the other LHS hits.
Brady Dobbins led Comanche — which also had four hits — going 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Abbott tossed three solid innings in defeat for Latta. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one earned run.
Darian Miller pitched the final two scoreless frames for Latta and had three strikeouts and one walk.
Jonathan Alvarez was the winning hurler for the Indians. He struck out 11, walked five and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Game 1
Latta 18, Empire 1
The Panthers led just 2-1 after two innings but erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning and nine more in the top of the fourth frame to end the contest early.
Carson Abbott led a 13-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers. Landon Wolfe went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Latta lineup.
Dylan Moffat drove in a pair of runs for Latta and Zeagan Stewart ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Lamack was the winning hurler for the Panthers. He struck out six, walked three and allowed no earned runs in four innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.