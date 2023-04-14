KONAWA — The Latta Panthers shut out Konawa for five innings on the way to a 7-3 victory over the host Tigers Tuesday night.
Latta, ranked No. 17 in Class A, crept over the .500 mark at 10-9 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 7-8.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s squad hosted Sulphur on Thursday and is scheduled to head to Class 2A No. 5 Calera on Monday.
Latta lead 4-0 after five full innings before Konawa finally got on the scoreboard with three runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to trim the LHS advantage to 4-3.
However, the Panthers got those three runs back in the top of the seventh inning.
Holden Lee and Landon Fortner led a 10-hit LHS offense with two hits apiece. Lee finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and Fortner ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Carson Abbott hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run for the visitors, while Jonah Boyington cracked a double of his own in a pinch-hit appearance.
Hunter Price finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the Panthers Landon Wolfe had a hit and drove in a run. Kaleb Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Konawa managed just two hits in the contest. Christian Matchie went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Rayden Sitton went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Deakon Smith earned the pitching win for Latta. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed zero earned runs in six innings Wolfe pitched a scoreless inning of relief to Latta.
Matchie was the losing hurler for Konawa. He struck out six, walked five and allowed four earned runs in six innings. Hayden Moore tossed one inning of relief.
Silo shuts out
Class B No. 1 Roff
ROFF — The Roff Tigers couldn’t solve the pitching of Silo ace Easton Ford in a 6-0 loss to the Rebels in a Tuesday night home game.
Silo, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 19-4 on the year, while Class B No. 2 Roff dropped to 14-6.
Ford struck out two, walked three and scattered six hits in the solid complete-game effort for the Rebels.
Brand Wilson had two hits for Roff. The Tigers also got base hits from Easton Riddle, Beau Joplin, Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed.
Riddle absorbed the mound loss for Roff. He struck out five and walked four in six innings of work. Bill McCarter tossed a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Ford also paced an 11-hit Silo offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Conner Cordell finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Rebels and Carter Parker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Britton Salsbury also had two hits for the visitors.
Dibble Demons
blank the Bulldogs
DIBBLE — Dibble freshman Blake Creswell tossed a one-hit shutout and the Demons sank Stratford 9-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Demons, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, improved to 12-7 on the season, while Stratford dropped to 5-5.
The Bulldogs were part of the Healdton Festival this weekend and host Earlsboro at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Creswell struck out six, walked none and allowed just one hit — a single by Tyler Biggs with two outs in the top of the third inning.
Ethan Rimer, another Dibble freshman, led a seven-hit offense going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Austin Maddox finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Demons and Conner Pickard went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Tucker Skipper finished 1-for-2 with a run scored for the hosts.
Jace Fulks absorbed the mound loss for Stratford. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just one earned run in four innings. Walker Chandler tossed the final inning for the Bulldogs.
Stratford was hurt by four errors in the game.
Allen buries Wewoka
in three innings
WEWOKA — The Allen Mustangs scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine more n the second and walloped host Wewoka 24-0 in three innings on Tuesday.
The Mustangs improved to 10-14, while Wewoka dipped to 0-13. Allen hosted Hartshorne on Thursday and invites Dale to town next Tuesday.
Alex Hill, Emmett Koonce, Beckett Wells and Taylor Wood all had two hits apiece to pace a 13-hit Allen offense.
Hill finished 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored; Koonce went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored; Wells finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; and Wood ended up 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Brogen Goodson went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs for Allen and leadoff hitter Coyt Bell finished 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Hisaw went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Koone and Goodson combined to toss a no-hitter for the Mustangs. Koonce tossed the first two innings and struck out four with no walks. Goodson struck out one hitter and also didn’t walk a batter in the final frame.
Each AHS pitcher hit a batter to spoil a perfect game.
Vanoss club trips Tishomingo
VANOSS — The Vanoss Wolves got a solid pitching performance from senior Bryson Smith in a 9-1 win over Tishomingo in a Tuesday night home game.
Coach Brett Miller’s club improved to 11-6 on the year, while Tishomingo dropped to 8-5.
The Wolves hosted Colbert on Thursday and are set to host Varnum at 4:30 p.m. today.
Vanoss was clinging to a 2-1 lead over the Indians after three innings before getting some breathing room with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wolves then ended the game via the run-rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Riley Carlos led a 10-hit VHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Matt Wood finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for the hosts.
Smith helped his own cause, going 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. On the mound, he struck out six, walked five and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Cole Reeder finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the locals.
Tishomingo’s offense consisted of singles by Jace Alford, Zeke Knight and Grady Patterson, who drove in the lone THS run of the game.
Jackson Smith was tagged with the pitching loss. He struck out one, walked three and allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings.
