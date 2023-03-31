OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latta High School boys golf team — ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and the overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champions — got to dance with the big boys Wednesday at the Bethany Bulldog Bash.
The Panthers proved they were among the state’s best teams with a third-place finish in the team standings in the tournament played at the Lake Hefner North Golf Club, home of the 2023 Class 2A State Tournament.
Community Christian School, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, won the team title by shooting a 295. Tuttle, No. 5 in Class 4A, was runner-up at 313 and Latta was a single stroke behind at 314.
Every team that finished in the Top 11 at the Bethany Tournament was ranked in its respective class.
“It was good for our guys to play this caliber of competition. It was a very competitive field, individual and team-wise. I thought our guys handled themselves pretty well,” said Latta boys golf coach Matt Bryant. “There are always shots that could have been better in any round of golf but I was happy with our performance today. We played against much bigger schools and missed second by only a stroke.”
Crossings Christian, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, was a stroke behind Latta in fourth at 315. Bethany, No. 8 in Class 4A, was fifth at 318 and Blanchard, No. 11 in Class 4A, was sixth at 319 in the competitive event. Only three strokes separated second place from sixth place.
Collin Bond of Community Christian School won the medalist crown in a playoff over Christian Johnson of Christian Heritage Academy. Both players shot 68.
There was a two-way tie for third place between Carter Nutt of CHA and Koen King of Tuttle who shot identical scores of 72. Carson Browning of Blanchard and Jackson Magness of Crossing Christian followed with a pair of 73s.
The Latta duo of Rhett Gray and Parker Pogue both finished tied for 11th in the individual standings with scores of 76. Carter Dotson was next for the Panthers after shooting a career-best 80.
Teegan Lancaster followed with an 82 and Clayton English finished with a 101 for the locals.
Other ranked teams in the field were Class 5A No. 11 Noble, Class 3A No. 1 Christian Heritage, Class 3A No. 5 Kingfisher and Class 2A No. 2 Tishomingo.
Latta returns to action on April 4 at the Turner Invitational.
———o———
BOYS
Wednesday, March 29
Bethany Broncho Bash
Lake Hefner North Golf Club
Team Standings
1. Community Christian School 295
2. Tuttle 313
3. Latta 314
4. Crossings Christian 315
5. Bethany 318
6. Blanchard 319
7. Kingfisher 331
8. Tishomingo 336
9. Christian Heritage Academy 339
10. Bethany White 347
11. Noble 357
12. Tuttle Red 361
13. Walters 373
14. Oklahoma Christian Academy 381
15. Bridge Creek 388
16. Cache 392
17. Putnam City North 393
18. Bethany Black 465
Top 5 Individuals
1. Collin Bond, CCS 68
2. Christian Johnson, CHA 68
3. Carter Nutt, CHA 72
(tie) Koen King, Tuttle 72
5. Carson Browning, Blanchard 73
(tie) Jackson Magness, Crossings 73
Latta Individual Results
Rhett Gray 76
Parker Pogue 76
Carter Dotson 80
Teegan Lancaster 82
Clayton English 101
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.