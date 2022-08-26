LATTA — Freshman Reese Littlefield hit a pair of doubles to help the Latta Panthers knock off Caney 10-2 in a six-inning run-rule victory Tuesday night at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s squad improved to 6-4 on the year, while Caney slipped to 7-4.
Latta is involved with the 43rd Roff Fall Baseball Tournament this weekend.
Littlefield finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace an eight-hit Latta offense. He was also hit by a pitch twice.
Deakon Smith, another Latta freshman, went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jackson Presley had a hit, walked and drove in two runs, while Landon Wolfe walked twice (once with the bases loaded), drove in a run via a groundout and scored two runs for the hosts.
Sophomore Jake LaMack was the winning pitcher. He struck out four, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Darien Miller tossed the final 3.2 scoreless innings and struck out two, walked none and allowed just one hit.
Chet Hodge blasted a two-run homer for the Cougars.
Meek delivers big hit
in eighth inning
TUPELO — Taecyn Meek hit a clutch two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Tupelo Tigers to a thrilling 3-2 win over Rattan at home on Tuesday.
Coach Clay Weller’s club improve to 4-3 on the year, while Rattan left town at 6-2.
The Tigers are back in action today, hosting Varnum.
With the game tied at 2-2, Colton Bourland led off the bottom of the eighth by reaching on an error. Davin Weller followed with a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second and Bourland raced to third on a groundout by Zane Wilkerson. After Cody Airington walked, Meek delivered his big hit to left field on an 0-1 pitch that easily scored Bourland.
Meek finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers, who managed just three total hits. Airington went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Bourland had the other THS hit.
Taylon D’Aguanno earned the mound win with a solid relief effort. He struck out three, walked three and allowed just two hits and one earned run in 4.1 innings.
Ben Ellis suffered the mound loss. He struck out nine, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in 7.2 innings of work.
Logan Smith led the Rattan offense, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an RBI from his leadoff spot in the lineup.
Stonewall splits pair Tuesday
STONEWALL — Stonewall got a strong pitching performance from Garrett Gambrel in a 5-1 win over Varnum in Tuesday night’s late game at the Stonewall Festival.
Earlier in the day, Oilton handed the Longhorns a 7-3 loss. Coach Dillon Monday’s club stands at 4-7 on the year.
The Longhorns host Ripley and Mill Creek in another festival beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Game 2
Stonewall 5, Varnum 1
Garrett didn’t allow a hit during a five-inning gem on the mound. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed no earned runs.
The Longhorns managed just two hits themselves. Ryan Guffey hit a triple and drove in two runs, while Gambrel finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Justin Mack was the losing hurler for the Whippets (4-7). He struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two hits and three earned runs in four innings of play.
Oilton 7, Stonewall 4
The Panthers used a five-run volley in the top of the second inning to take an early 6-0 lead and turned back the Longhorns in the five-inning affair.
Stonewall out-hit Oilton 5-4 with freshman Kannon Stone leading the way. He finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Angel Gutierrez finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the hosts, while Balin Morrison went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored. Ryan Guffey had the other Longhorn hit.
Jon Campbell led Oilton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jaxson Deshazer was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He struck out six, walked four and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Gage Brady turned in a nice relief stint for the home team. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work.
