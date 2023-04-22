LATTA — The 10th-ranked Latta Lady Panthers wasted no time asserting their dominance at the Class 4A District Tournament held Thursday at Swanson Field.
The Lady Panthers outscored three district foes by a staggering 43-1 in snagging the district crown.
Latta opened the tournament by mauling Meeker 21-0 before bouncing Okemah 11-0 and 11-1.
The LHS squad reached the 20-win mark, extending its winning streak to seven games and securing a spot in next week’s 4A Regional Tournament. The Lady Panthers will host Class A No. 6 Tupelo on Monday and Class A No. 10 Maud on Tuesday in a pair of regional tune-up games.
How impressive was the Latta offense? The Lady Panthers finished with a combined 52 hits in just 10 innings. That total included 15 hits that went for extra bases. Latta’s opponents mustered just five total hits in the three district games.
“It was a great team effort. We hit .578 and played great defense,” said Latta head coach Jeremy Bates told The Ada News. “We’ve played a tough schedule all year to prepare us for the playoffs. And this seven-game win streak is the kind of momentum we need heading into regionals. From here on out, we’ve got to keep playing like we are capable of and we’ll have a great chance to advance to state.”
Sophomore slugger Talise Parnell had an amazing day at the plate for the Panthers. She finished 9-for-10 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and scored seven runs in Latta’s three district victories.
Latta 21, Meeker 0
Parnell set the tone early by following a base hit by Laraby Jenning by smashing the ball out of the park on the first pitch she saw to give the Lady Panthers a quick 2-0 lead. Latta went on to score 12 runs in the bottom of the inning to bury Meeker early.
During her second trip to the plate in the inning, Jennings cracked a two-RBI double. Parnell, Brooklyn Ryan and Kate Williams followed with run-scoring doubles of their own. Those four consecutive two-baggers put the home team on top 11-0 at that point. Williams scored the final run of the inning on a base hit from Jaycee Presley.
Latta strung together seven singles in the bottom of the second inning that led to a nine-run volley.
The Lady Panthers had six players with multiple hits in the game — they finished with 18 total hits — led by Parnell, Presley and Ryan. Parnell finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, Presley ended up 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Ryan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Williams clubbed two double in a 2-for-3 outing and also scored twice, while Jennings finished 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order. Kymber Davis finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.
Incredibly, LHS freshman hurler Taryn Cotanny faced only 10 batters in three innings and tossed a rare slowpitch no-hitter. She issued one walk to Emily Bizzell, the first Meeker batter she faced, on a full count. Cotanny then retired nine straight MHS hitters to end the game.
Latta 11, Okemah 0
Latta scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and broke the game open with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the second. That LHS uprising included a two-RBI double by Laraby Jennings, who then scored on a double by Talise Parnell. Senior Mallory Glenn led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI hit by Ayzia Booth. Brooklyn Ryan and Kymber Davis also had run-scoring base hits in the inning.
Parnell led a 16-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jennings finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the hosts and Ryan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored once.
Glenn and Jaycee Presley also had two hits for the LHS club. All 10 players in the Latta lineup had at least one hit in the victory.
Okemah scratched for three hits in the game — singles by Callie Coon, Shabyna Coon and Lovie Fixico.
Latta 11, Okemah 1
This game was tied at 1-1 before Latta erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away.
Talise Parnell led off the third inning with a solo home run. Brooklyn Ryan then followed with a base hit and scored all the way from first on an RBI double by Kate Williams that put Latta on top 3-1.
Freshman Audrey Forshay then belted a ball into the gap in center field and used her speed to turn the hit into an inside-the-park home run. Those two RBIs pushed the LHS advantage to 5-1.
Mallory Glenn, Ollie Miller and Parnell all added run-scoring base hits later in the inning.
Parnell and Ryan both finished 3-for-4 in an 18-hit Latta offense. Parnell drove in two runs and Ryan had one RBI and scored once.
Williams went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kymber Davis, Glenn and Ayzia Booth all added two hits apiece for the hosts. Davis scored twice and Booth scored a run and drove in a run.
Okemah again struggled mightily at the plate and had just two total hits — a double by Meranda Colbert and a single by Skylar Dowell.
