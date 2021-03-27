STONEWALL — The Latta High School softball team jumped right into the fire when they opened their 2021 slowpitch season.
The Lady Panthers were already behind the 8-ball after the Latta girls basketball team made an impressive run to the Class 2A State semifinals. They had very little time to prepare for the rugged Dale/Tecumseh Festival. And it showed.
Latta lost all their first three festival games by a combined total of 52-13. It didn’t help that their first contests out of the gate were against Class 6A No. 10 Choctaw (a 17-8 loss), Class 5A No. 1 Broken Bow (a 22-4 loss) and Class 5A No. 4 Tecumseh (a 13-1 loss).
The Lady Panthers look like they might be back on track. They blanked Class 4A No. 13 Stroud 14-0 to end the Dale-Tecumseh Festival and opened the 2021 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall Thursday afternoon with a 9-2 win over Tupelo.
Due to the rainy weather that soaked Stonewall Thursday, Latta’s victory over the Lady Tigers was one of just four games that were able to be played.
The tournament — which contains 14 of the top softball teams in the state — continued with a full schedule on Friday and will wrap up today with games starting at 11 a.m. and ending with a 4:50 p.m. championship contest.
Latta head coach Missy Rogers said there were no panic buttons pushed after the shaky start to the season.
“A lot of it is just getting out there and getting some cuts in. We missed last year and they had a great run in basketball. They just need to get out there, get some more balls hit to them and we’ll be OK,” she said following the win over Tupelo.
“We have a lot of potential. There’s not many weak spots,” Rogers continued. “Once we get our timing back and are firing on all cylinders we’ll be good to go.”
The Beast of the East is always one of the toughest slowpitch tournaments in the spring in this year is no different.
“This tournament is always loaded. Your going to see a ton of teams here that are in the state tournament and which is what you want to do,” Rogers said. “I always want to play some of the best of the best. That way you know how you measure up and where you are.”
Against Tupelo, the Lady Panthers got home runs from Jacie Prine and Taryn Batterton and piled up 13 hits in the victory.
Batterton hit a two-out, two-run bomb — with Hailey Baber on board after a single — in the bottom of the first inning to put Latta on top 2-0.
Tupelo answered with two runs of its own in the top of the second inning.
Kaylea Palmer led off with a base hit and scored all the way from first base on an RBI double from Hailey Gibson. Jaycee Stringer followed with an RBI single that tied the game. Stringer was thrown out at second trying to turn the hit into a double.
Russell led off the bottom of the third by reaching on an error and Prine went deep for the Lady Panthers to give her team a 4-2 lead. Baber later cracked an RBI double and Latta score two more runs on another Tupelo error and a bases-loaded walk issued to Jesse that made it 7-2.
Latta tacked on two more error-aided runs in the bottom of the fifth before the game ended via the 60-minute time limit.
Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Prine went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Latta.
Jaylee Willis finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Haley Baber went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the winners.
Ava Sliger had two of six Tupelo hits in the game and Bella Neal walked twice.
