BROKEN BOW — The Latta High School baseball team opened its 2022 season with a scintillating 2-1 win over Class 5A Midwest City Monday at the Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow.
The game was played at Valliant High School.
The Panthers — ranked No. 6 in Class 2A — got a strong pitching performance from junior Carson Abbott and freshman Jake LaMack and scored both of their runs with a clutch, two-out uprising in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I’m proud of my guys. This game was the definition of a team win. We had great starting pitching by Carson Abbott and a solid relief appearance by Jake LaMack,” said Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson. “We struggled a little bit early offensively but guys continued to battle and came up with big hits. We are looking to build on this game as we progress through the spring.”
The Bombers, now 3-3, got on the scoreboard first with a single run in the top of the fifth inning.
Wyatt Snow led off with a walk and promptly stole second. Bryce Bush hit a line drive to right field to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Abbott then coaxed a double-play ball to second base but Snow scored on the play to put Midwest City on top 1-0.
Abbott handcuffed the MWC batters from the start. He finished with four strikeouts, one walk and allowed just two hits and the lone run in his five innings of work.
Latta’s half of the fifth inning started quietly enough with back-to-back groundouts to second base.
Nik Schroeder got things started for the Panthers when he bunted to the third-base side resulting in a base hit. Kaleb Goodwin followed with a base hit.
Holden Lee then came up with an RBI single to center field that brought home Schroeder and tied the game at 1-1.
Kale Williams then ripped a run-scoring double to right field that put Latta on top 2-1.
Latta still had runners at second and third, but Midwest City brought in reliever DeAngelo Irvin Jr. and he forced Abbott to ground out to end the inning.
Things didn’t go easily for LaMack in relief.
The Bombers loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter and back-to-back walks before LaMack got a big strikeout before firing to third to pick off a MWC base runner to escape that jam.
LaMack then hit the first batter he faced in the top of the seventh before recording three straight outs to earn the save.
Midwest City hurler Bryce Bush absorbed the mound loss. He tossed 4.2 innings and struck out six, walked one and allowed the two fifth-inning runs.
The Panthers finished with seven hits, led by Jackson Presley who went 2-for-3. Justin Kiker had Latta’s other hit.
The Bombers two hits included a double by Juwan Dancy and a base hit by Bush.
Atkinson said it was a quality win for his program, especially this early in the season.
“Credit Midwest City. Coach (Brady) Baugh has a great group,” he said.
The Panthers met Class 2A No. 18 Panama at the Southeast Shootout on Tuesday.
