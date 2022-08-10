LATTA — Carson Abbott collected two hits and Gavin Mullins drove in two runs to help the Latta High School baseball team knock off Moss 7-1 to open the 2022 fall season Monday night at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team is now off to the 2022 Dale Invitational Tournament where it will battle Fort Cobb-Broxton at noon on Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Moss scored the first run of Monday’s contest before the Panthers pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning, three more in the second and two more in the third to grab a 7-1 advantage.
That cushion was more than enough for LHS pitcher Reese Littlefield, who struck out four, walked two and allowed just two hits and one earned run in five solid innings of work to record the mound win. He got two innings of scoreless relief from Zeagan Stewart.
Abbott finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored to pace Latta’s six-hit offense. Mullins, the team’s leadoff hitter, went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Deakon Smith and Kaleb Goodwin had Latta’s other two hits, while Landon Wolfe and Brody Williams scored two runs each.
Moss finished with four total hits, singles by Gage Keesee, Trenton Golden, Racer McBride and Michael Simrell.
Longhorns cruise past Clayton
STONEWALL — Sophomore Laden Bailey cracked two doubles and drove in three runs to help the Stonewall Longhorns cruise past Clayton to jump-start their 2022 fall baseball season on Monday.
The Longhorns hosted Mill Creek and Rock Creek Tuesday night and welcome Vanoss to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stonewall led just 3-1 after three innings but scored five times in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize control.
Bailey finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace a nine-hit SHS offense. Kaden Romines went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order, while both Garrett Gambrell and Ryan Guffey each had a hit and scored two runs.
Angel Gutierrez went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the locals.
Stonewall used three different pitchers in the contest. Gutierrez struck out three, walked two and allowed no earned runs in 1.1 innings; Tyler Larsh struck out seven and walked one in 2.2 shutout innings and Gage Brady tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout and one walk.
Roff rocks Rock Creek
BOKCHITO — Cade Baldridge and Brand Wilson both hit home runs to help the Roff Tigers rough up Rock Creek 13-3 in a Monday night road trip to officially start their 2022 baseball season.
Roff scored five runs in the top of the first inning to bolt to a quick lead. The Tigers added two runs in the second before exploding for six more tallies in the top of the third to make it 13-0.
Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup. Wilson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored, while Eaton Riddle led a 15-hit Roff barrage with a 3-for-4 outing that included a double and a run scored.
Nine of Roff’s hits went for extra bases.
Bill McCarter finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Dylan Reed ended up 2-for-3 with two doubles an RBI and a run scored. Beau Joplin drove in two runs.
Reed earned the mound win. He pitched two perfect innings with five strikeouts.
The Tigers now travel to the Dale Invitational Tournament and will face the OCA-Canute winner at 6 p.m. Thursday.
