WISTER — Wister hurler Connar Hall tossed a one-hitter and the Latta Panthers dropped a 10-1 decision to the host Wildcats Saturday afternoon.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class A, fell to 7-6 on the year, while No. 7 Wister improved to 11-4.
Latta actually grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Carson Abbott and Jackson Presley drew back-to-back, one-out walks to get the Panthers started. Abbott scored on an RBI single by Tucker Abney.
It was all Wildcats after that. Wister scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open.
Joe Hammons paced a nine-hit Wister offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Wil Bryan also had two hits, while Dartyn Meeks finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Riley Crane went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for the home team.
Hall struck out seven, walked four, hit a batter but just allowed the one earned run in five innings of work. JT Gray was the losing pitcher for Latta.
The Panthers played at New Lima Tuesday and will compete in the Silo Tournament this weekend. Latta meets the host Rebels at 6 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other first-round games in the talented field include Red Oak-Dale at noon; Tupelo-Wright City at 2 p.m. and Oktaha-Tushka at 4 p.m.
No. 1 Roff drops pair at Rattan Festival
RATTAN — The Roff Tigers lost a pair of games to host Rattan and Wright City by identical 4-3 scores last Friday at the Rattan Festival.
The Tigers still remained at the top of the Class B rankings this week with an 11-3 record. Class A No. 3 Rattan is 10-4 and Class A No. 8 Wright City is 10-4.
The Tigers were at Class A No. 6 Byng on Tuesday before heading to the Calera Tournament where they’ll battle Bennington at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Game 1
Rattan 4, Roff 3
Roff out-hit the Rams 10-5 but stranded 10 base runners in the contest.
The Tigers trailed 4-1 before trying to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Three consecutive one-out singles by Dylan Reed, Drew Sheppard Tallen Bagwell produced the first Roff run of the inning. Easton Riddle then delivered a two-out, RBI double to cut the Rattan lead to 4-3. Roff left runners at second and third.
Roff also left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Three Tiger players ended with multiple hits. Sheppard finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored; Bagwell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Riddle finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Logan Smith led a six-hit Rattan attack, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Cale Clay finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Seth Springfield went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Smith earned the pitching victory for Rattan. He struck out one, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings. Clay recorded the last out in relief.
Bagwell pitched well in defeat for Roff. He struck out 10, walked two and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Game 2
Wright City 4, Roff 3
Blake Tuck lofted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored A Bowen in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and give the Lumber Jax the win.
Cade Baldridge cracked a solo home run for Roff, while Bill McCarter finished 2-for-3. Brand Wilson was the only other Roff player with multiple hits. Tallen Bagwell and Easton Riddle each hit doubles for the Tigers.
Wright City got six singles from six different players. Kase Lindly finished 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, while Kellan Lindly went 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Dylan Reed was the hard-luck loser for Roff. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Easton Riddle struck out the side in an inning of relief.
Tupelo leaps past Bullfrogs
TUPELO — Tupelo gathered 12 hits in just three innings and took advantage of five Mill Creek errors in a 15-2 home win over the Bullfrogs last Friday.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 9-3 on the fall, while Mill Creek sank to 8-6.
Coach Clay Weller’s team was at Coleman Tuesday before taking on Wright City at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Silo Tournament.
Taecyn Meek led Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brody McCollum went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Davin Weller finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Cody Airington went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Payton Bills finished 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Johnathan Jones paced the Bulldogs, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Davin Weller worked three innings from the mound for Tupelo. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs. Nate Medcalf pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Tigers.
