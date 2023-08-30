DURANT — The Latta Lady Panthers needed a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Durant 2-1 for a big Monday night road win.
Latta improved to 19-2 on the year, while Class 5A Durant dropped to 6-9.
Coach Jeremy Bate’s club hosted Coalgate on Tuesday and welcomes Calera to Swanson Field at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Latta 2, Durant 1
Durant ace Bellamy Knight had kept the Latta hitters off balance through six shutout innings before the Lady Panthers rallied in the top of the seventh. Knight struck out four, walked one and allowed just the two earned runs in the solid complete-game outing.
Freshman Rylee Jones got the Lady Panthers started in the seventh frame with a one-out single. Jayse Smith, another LHS freshman, then reached on an infield hit.
Savanah Senkel sacrificed the runners to second and third with a bunt before Talisa Parnell delivered a clutch, two-RBI double to center field that put Latta ahead 2-1.
Durant ended a scoreless tie with a two-out, run-scoring hit from Rylee Ramos that put the Lady Lions on top 1-0.
Parnell, Jones and Kate Williams all had two hits each in a 10-hit LHS offense. Parnell went 2-for-4, Jones finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Williams ended up 2-for-3.
Senkel finished 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.
Aunrey Tomlinson and Laila Ahmed both had two hits to pace a seven-hit Durant offense.
Latta stranded eight base runners and the Lady Lions left seven runners aboard.
Laraby Jennings earned the pitching win for the Lady Panthers. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run in seven complete innings.
Laden helps Allen roll up Moss
ALLEN — Behind a big day at the plate by Ava Laden, the Allen Lady Mustangs moved past Moss 8-0 in a Monday night home game.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s club improved to 12-7 on the year, while Class B No. 7 Moss dropped to 12-4.
The Lady Mustangs traveled to Wister on Tuesday and are scheduled to host Wister at 2:30 p.m. today in a pair of key District 2A-9 matchups. Wister is 11-1 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Allen 8, Moss 0
Laden finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored to pace Allen at the plate. Addison Prentice went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored from her spot atop the AHS lineup. Lily Matthews also had a pair of hits for Allen. Kaylee Davis and Cherish Woodward both hit doubles for the home team.
Woodward earned the pitching victory. She struck out two, walked three and scattered four hits in five shutout innings.
Moss got base hits from Tanna Brown, Gracelyn Wulf, Shay Stabaugh and Leah Harjochee.
Asher runs away from Wetumka
ASHER — Vanoss scored 13 runs in the bottom of the second inning and buried Wetumka 17-1 in a Monday night home game.
Coach Tari Dubler’s team, ranked No. 17 in Class B, improved to 11-5 on the year while the Lady Chieftains left town at 2-7.
The Lady Indians were at Varnum on Tuesday and travel to Wayne on Friday.
Asher 17, Wetumka 1
Magi Melton led a nine-hit Asher offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cadence Leba finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored while Payton Leba went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Mackenzie Thompson finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored and Preslee Taylor went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Kailey Trump ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the hosts and Kayleigh Coates went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Melton tossed three solid innings to pick up the pitching win. She struck out two, walked none and allowed just two hits and one earned run.
Vanoss hangs on for win over Maud
MAUD — Senior Eryn Khoury scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on a groundout in the top of the seventh inning and the Vanoss Lady Wolves outlasted host Maud 12-11 for a wild Monday night road win.
With the victory, head coach Jacob Grace saw his team improve to 7-8 while the Maud squad dropped to 9-7.
Vanoss hosted Tupelo on Tuesday and meets Earlsboro at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the New Lima Tournament.
Vanoss 12, Maud 11
Maud scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded before Vanoss got out of the jam to preserve the win.
The back-and-forth game featured a combined 21 walks (Vanoss 9, Maud 12), 14 strikeouts (Vanoss 6, Maud 8) and nine errors (Vanoss 6, Maud 3).
Vanoss ended up with just four hits, led by Kira Miller who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jaxie Newby went 1-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Caidence Cross walked three times and finished 1-for-2 with four runs scored for the Lady Wolves and Khoury also drew three walks and scored three runs.
