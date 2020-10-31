LATTA — On the heels of winning a Class 2A state championship, the Latta High School softball team dominated the All-District 2A-7 team.
The Lady Panthers had eight players listed among the postseason honorees, including Player of the Year Jade Sanders. Missy Rogers was also named Coach of the Year.
Sanders, a junior, pitched in all three of the Lady Panthers' state tournament games and earned the win in all three. In the 21 games she pitched in, Sanders struck out 161 batters while walking just 22. She was also among Latta's hitting leaders in the playoffs and hit around the .400 mark for the season.
Rogers guided her team to an impressive 34-6 record and Latta went a perfect 12-0 in District 2A-7 play.
Senior Hailey Baber was named the 2A-7 Offensive Player of the Year. In stats available from 32 of Latta's contests, Baber hit .404 with three triples, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs.
Other Latta players who received all-district honors included:
• Junior Taryn Batterton, all-district pitcher
• Freshman Jaycie Prine, all-district catcher
• Senior Brylea Russell, all-district infielder
• Junior Jaylee Willis, all-district outfielder
• Sophomore Brooklyn Ryan and junior Trinity Cotanny, all-district utility players.
The Coalgate Lady Wildcats, who finished 24-14 on the year, had five All-District selections. Chloe Brown was a 2A-7 all-district pitcher, Breana Hale was an all-district catcher, Kenley Thompson was an all-district infielder, Josie Lackey was an all-district outfielder and Jordana Fuller was an all-district utility player.
Other District 2A-7 award winners included: Jadyn Young of Stroud, Pitcher of the Year; Emma Davis of Stroud, Defensive Player of the Year; Hannah Powell of Warner, all-district pitcher; Macey Morris of Stroud, all-district infielder; Treysa Clay of Mounds, all-district infielder; Kenlee Parrick of Stroud, all-district outfielder; Sophie Turner of Okemah, utility player; Kaylen Park of Warner, utility player; Anna Green of Mounds, utility player; McKenna Hall of Stroud, utility player and Kayla Baker of Stroud, utility player.
