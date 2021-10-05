TUTTLE — The Latta Lady Panthers used a huge seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to an 11-1 win over Mangum in five innings in Saturday's Class 2A Regional Tournament championship contest hosted by Tuttle High School.
That was the easy part.
On Friday, Latta edged Texhoma 1-0 in eight innings in a tense winner's bracket contest at Crescent High School.
The Lady Panthers will be heading to this week's Class 2A State Tournament with a 30-7 record.
Mother Nature forced the Lady Panthers on a wild regional ride. The games were supposed to be at Latta, but rain washed those out after one inning last Thursday. Then, the games were going to be played at Tupelo, but rain followed Latta there.
Friday, the Lady Panthers hopped on the bus and made the 122-mile trip to Crescent. Then, Saturday's contest was moved to Tuttle.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Championship
Latta 11, Mangum 1
Latta senior Taryn Batterton kept the Mangum offense in check the entire way. She struck out seven, walked one, hit two batters and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in the five-inning contest.
Batterton helped her own cause a the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a nine-hit LHS offense. Jaylee Willis went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order, while freshman Savannah Senkel finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The game ended when Willis scored on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Tigers got base hits from Emma Geralds and Morgan White.
Friday, Oct. 1
Winner's Bracket
Latta 1, Texhoma 0
Taryn Batterton ripped an inside-the-park home run to lead off the top of the eighth inning and that proved to be the difference in the Lady Panthers' wild victory.
The two pitchers in this contest were locked in a dominant pitcher's duel.
Latta senior Jade Sanders struck out 15, walked two, hit a batter and surrendered just one hit in eight strong innings.
Texhoma ace Olivia Merry, a junior, was just as good. She whiffed a whopping 17 Latta batters, walked just one and had allowed just one hit until Batterton's blast in the eighth frame. She also had the Lady Red Devils' lone hit — a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the third inning.
The only other hit in the contest came from Latta's Laraby Jennings when she led off the top of the third inning with a base hit.
