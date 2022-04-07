BURNEYVILLE — Latta High School boys golf show probably doesn’t like to admit he’s wrong. But Tuesday was a big exception.
The Panthers won the championship of the Turner Invitational, hosted by the Falconhead Resort Country Club, by shooting a sizzling score of 310, a new team record. Latta won the Pauls Valley Tournament on March 28 with a 312, which also set the school mark for a few days.
“I thought our 312 was going to be really hard to beat but today the boys put up a 310 team score which is outstanding,” Bryant told The Ada News.
It was the Panthers’ third tournament win in three tries.
“We are very excited about how our first three tournaments have gone this year,” he said. “These young men have put tons of time and are really playing well right now.”
Latta is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. The rest of the Top 5 include No. 2 Tishomingo, No. 3 Nowata, No. 4 Cashion and No. 5 Walters.
How big of a favorite does that make the Panthers in Class 2A? They defeated the second-ranked Indians by 50 strokes at the Falconhead Resort Country Club.
Plainview finished second at the tournament with a score of 332, 22 strokes behind the red-hot Panthers. Kingston was third at 340 followed by Velma-Alma at 347 and Lone Grove at 352.
LHS sophomore Teegan Lancaster was the runner-up in the medalist race with a 74. Collin Bond of Community Christian won the individual title with a 73.
Christian Vining of Silo, Hudson Hobbs of Plainview and Aaron Ellis of Kingston finished in a three-way tie for third at 75. Latta senior Tristan Terpstra was tied for sixth at 76.
Parker Pogue shot a 78 for Latta followed by teammates Rhett Gray with an 82 and Carter Dotson with a 91.
———o———
Tuesday, April 5
Turner Invitational
Falconhead Resort Country Club
Team Standings
1. LATTA 310
2. Plainview 332
3. Kingston 340
4. Velma-Alma 347
5. Lone Grove 352
6. Tishomingo 360
7. Ardmore 369
8. Durant 386
9. Tipton 388
10. Walters 395
11. Mooreland 396
12. Community Christian 406
13. Elmore City 412
14. Frederick 428
15. Wilson 438
16. Silo 450
17. Turner 457
18. Madill 458
Top Individuals
1. Collin Bond (Comm. Christian) 73
2. Teegan Lancaster (Latta) 74
3. Christian Vining (Silo) 75
3. Aaron Ellis (Kingston) 75
3. Hudson Hobbs (Plainview) 75
6. Tristen Terpstra (Latta) 76
6. Bliss Newton (Lone Grove) 76
8. Crue Garrett (Velma) 78
8. Parker Pogue (Latta) 78
8. Conner Cryer (Tipton) 78
11. Carter Ray (Walters) 79
12. Kegan LaFevers (Tish) 85
13. Ty Elliott (Mooreland) 86
13. Ethan Moen (Ardmore 86
Latta Individual Results
Teegan Lancaster 74
Tristen Terpstra 76
Parker Pogue 78
Rhett Gray 82
Carter Dotson 91
