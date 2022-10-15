The Latta High School softball team received eight honors when the 2022 2A-4 All-District team was announced earlier this week.
Leading that list was Latta senior Brooklyn Ryan, who quickly made her way back from ACL surgery in four months. The usual rehab time is six to eight months.
“Brooklyn Ryan came back in four months due to her hard work in therapy and the weight room. Her career stats prove that she earned Offensive Player of the Year and deserved district Player of the Year,” said first-year Latta head coach Jeremy Bates.
Ryan made her way back to the Latta lineup on Aug. 26 and appeared in 23 games for the Lady Panthers. She hit .333 with two triples, nine doubles and 11 RBIs and scored 16 runs in her stint with the team. Ryan had four stolen bases despite her knee issue.
Sophomore Savannah Senkel was named the 2A-4 Defensive Player of the Year. She finished with an .889 fielding percentage while playing mostly shortstop for the Latta club.
“Savannah Senkel was our rock on offense and defense the entire season. We had to lean on her at times when we were in tough situations and she had no problem stepping up for her teammates,” Bates said. “She led the team in batting average as well as several other offensive categories.”
Senkel finished with a .429 batting average and had two triples, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs to go with 37 runs scored on offense.
Freshman Ollie Miller was one of three all-district pitcher selections. She finished 15-4 on the season and developed into Latta’s ace in the circle. Miller piled up 102 strikeouts and walked just 27 in 111 innings of work.
“Ollie Miller was our leading pitcher. She was the one I put in the toughest games and she did not back away from the challenge. She led the team in all of our pitching stats,” Bates said.
LHS junior Laraby Jennings was named one of the three 2A-4 All-District outfielders. She hit .424 one home run, one triple, four doubles and 18 RBIs. Jennings also scored 28 runs and also pitched well for the Lady Panthers.
“Laraby Jennings was right behind Senkel in most of our offensive stats. She did a great job at the plate, on the mound and in the outfield,” Bates said. “She led by example and was constantly putting in extra time to get better.”
Latta freshman Kymber Davis was named the lone 2A-4 All-District third baseman.
“Kymber Davis was thrown into third base, a position she hadn’t played much, and didn’t blink an eye,” Bates said. “She didn’t make excuses as to why she might not make a play, she just went and made herself better with hard work.”
Sophomore Jaycee Presley and freshman Audrey Forshay were named all-district utility players.
“Jaycee Presley and Audrey Forshay were selected because they did whatever it took to get on the field and stay there. Presley led the team in batting average in district games and Forshay led the team in RBIs (29) for the entire season.”
Bates and Corry Hearon of Dibble were named the 2A-4 Co-Coaches of the Year. Bates led the Lady Panthers to an incredible 14-0 unbeaten mark in district play.
Many thought the Lady Panthers would be in rebuilding mode after losing some of the top seniors in the state to graduation, but instead, Latta simply reloaded.
“After a very talented group of seniors graduated last year, expectations were unknown about how the season would go according to some people I spoke to when I got here. We still finished 14-0 in districts and that was solely due to the depth of our team,” Bates said. “We had injuries throughout the season, and someone was always there to step up and fill that gap. The future is bright with these young ladies and we do not have any plans of having ‘down’ years at Latta.”
Other 2A-4 selections
Stratford sophomore Haylee Dickerson shared Offensive Player of the Year honors with Brooklyn Ryan.
SHS sophomore Kennedy Layton was named one of the all-district pitchers and junior Launa Raymo was the 2A-4 selection for first baseman.
Stratford’s Ryleigh Ardery was an all-district utility player.
The Konawa Lady Tigers had three 2A-4 All-District picks. Jaylin Isaacs was an all-district outfielder, while both Kristin Johnson and Racee Ortiz were named utility players.
Ramsey Webb of Healdton was the 2A-4 Player of the Year and Logan Pederson of Dibble was named the Pitcher of the Year. Bella Hearon of Dibble was selected as the 2A-4 Newcomer of the year.
