YUKON – Limiting eighth-ranked Fairview to just seven field goals and 16 percent field-goal shooting, the fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers secured a 32-21 victory over the Lady Jackets in the opening round of the Class 2A Girls State Tournament Thursday night at Yukon High School.
The game, which certainly wasn’t an offensive clinic, had no players score in double figures. Latta hit at just a 31 percent clip from the floor.
“We knew it could be this kind of game,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “I just wanted us to play hard defense, keep the ball in front of us and rebound.”
Latta improved to 25-6 on the year and was scheduled for a semifinal showdown with No. 1 Dale late Friday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Dale 53-51 Jan. 4 in Latta.
Latta also snapped a string of five consecutive first-round losses at the state tournament. The last time the Latta girls made it to the semifinals was in 1998.
The Lady Panthers outrebounded Fairview, 37-30, and managed to have a good shooting night from the free-throw line. Latta was 11-of-15 from the charity stripe while the Lady Jackets were a poor 4-of-14.
Emma Epperly topped the Lady Panthers with nine points and nine rebounds. Chloe Brinlee and Macy Smith each chipped in eight points. Brinlee also collected nine boards and blocked three shots. Smith nailed two of Latta’s three 3-point shots on the night.
Shelby Garrett and Carson Dean each contributed six boards for the winners and Hailey Baber, off the bench, canned a 3-point shot and collected four rebounds.
“We made plays when we had to. Shelby and others hit some free throws down the stretch,” Plunk said. “The kids competed hard.”
In a game in which scoring was a premium, the Lady Panthers led just 3-2 after one quarter and had their biggest of the night in the second in going on a 15-4 run in building an 18-6 halftime advantage.
Those 15 second-quarter points were the most in a period by either team the entire night.
Leading just 9-6, Latta went on a 9-0 spurt in the final 4:16 of the half. A Brinlee basket ignited the charge. Epperly scored with 2:06 to go before the break. Smith drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:28 remaining and Brinlee scored on an off-balance, scooping bank shot at the buzzer off a 3-point miss.
Offense by both teams was practically missing in the third quarter as Fairview held a 4-3 edge but still trailed by a 21-10 margin heading into the fourth.
Utilizing full-court pressure, the Lady Jackets tried to slice into the Lady Panther lead and managed to clip it to eight three times, but Latta managed to convert just enough free shots down the stretch.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers were 9-of-12 from the foul line as Brinlee was a perfect 4-of-4 during that span. Garrett was 3-of-5 and Smith was perfect on a pair. In contrast, Fairview was only 3-of-8 from the line in the second half after going just 1-of-6 through the first two quarters.
Christina Pembrook’s six points topped Fairview. Taybor Gilchrist and Lexie Reihm were next with five apiece. Maddie Mason led the Lady Jackets with nine rebounds to go with her four points.
The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
———o———
By The Numbers
Thursday, March 7
CLASS 2A STATE
First Round
At Yukon
Latta 32, Fairview 21
FAIRVIEW 2 4 4 11 — 21
LATTA 3 15 3 11 — 32
FAIRVIEW – Christina Pembrook 2-10, 1-2, 6; Taybor Gilchrist 2-10, 0-2, 5; Lexie Reihm 2-15, 1-4, 5; Maddie Mason 1-4, 1-2, 4; Kiera Case 0-1, 1-2, 1; Bristin Grove 0-1, 0-2, 0; Kenzie Doan 0-2, 0-0, 0; Allison Haight 0-1, 0-0, 0.
Totals: 7-44, 4-14, 21.
LATTA – Emma Epperly 4-12, 1-2, 9; Macy Smith 2-6, 2-2, 8; Chloe Brinlee 2-4, 4-4, 8; Shelby Garrett 0-3, 3-5, 3; Hailey Baber 1-2, 0-0, 3; Carson Dean 0-2, 1-2, 1.
Totals: 9-29, 11-15, 32.
Turnovers: Fairview 6, Latta 12.
Assists: Fairview 3 (Pembrook 2); Latta 2 (Smith 1, Dean 1).
Steals: Fairview 5 (Gilchrist 3, Mason 2); Latta 1 (Dean).
Rebounds: Fairview 30 (Mason 9, Reihm 6, Gilchrist 5, Pembrook 4, Grove 2, Team 4); Latta 37 (Epperly 9, Brinlee 9, Garrett 6, Dean 6, Baber 4, Smith 2, Team 1).
3-point goals: Pembrook 1, Gilchrist 1, Mason 1 (F); Smith 2, Baber 1 (L).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.