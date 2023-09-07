LATTA — Jaycie Prine cracked three doubles to help the Latta Lady Panthers club Colbert 15-0 in a Tuesday night home game.
The Lady Panthers improved to 22-2 overall and 5-0 in District 2A-8 play, while Colbert dipped to 2-12 and 0-4.
Coach Jeremy Bate’s squad will now compete in the rugged Dale-Tecumseh Fastpitch Softball Tournament this weekend. The Lady Panthers face Caddo at 6:15 p.m. and host Tecumseh at 8 p.m. in a pair of pool play contests on Thursday. Latta meets Purcell at 12:30 p.m. and Chandler at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Latta 15, Colbert 0
Latta left Colbert behind early with seven runs in the first inning and eight more in the second.
Prine finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs in an 11-hit LHS attack. Kate Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Kymber Davis went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Audrey Forshay ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Rylee Jones went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored and Jayse Smith finished 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a pair of runs for the home team.
The offensive outburst by Latta overshadowed three perfect innings from the circle by Jennings. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced.
Roff knocks off No. 12 Asher
ASHER — The Roff Lady Tigers used the one-two punch of Mallory Rogers and Emma Hardison to knock off host Asher 8-4 Tuesday night.
Roff improved to 7-13 on the year, while Asher — ranked No. 12 in Class B — fell to 12-6.
Both teams will do it all over again at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the RWB Conference Tournament in Paoli.
Roff 8, Asher 4
Roff led just 6-4 before getting some breathing room with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Keela Scott hit a one-out single to get Roff started in the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rogers then slapped a triple to put the Lady Tigers on top 7-4.
Rogers then raced home when Shelby Ensey reached on an error for what turned out to be the final run of the contest.
Rogers ended her big day going 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored. Emma Hardison finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run in Roff’s 14-hit barrage.
Ensey finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors.
Asher collected nine hits in the contest, led by M Thompson who went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Makenah Templeton also had two hits, a walk and scored a run, while Cadence Leba belted a triple, drove in two runs and scored once for the hosts.
Lacibeth Whittle finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored for the Lady Indians.
Rogers picked up the pitching win for Roff. She struck out three, walked three and allowed four earned runs in seven full innings. Magi Melton absorbed the loss for Asher. She struck out two and walked two and also tossed a complete game.
