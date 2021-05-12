HOWE — The Latta Panthers scored the final seven runs of the game - including four in the bottom of the seventh – but couldn’t quite catch up in a 19-16 loss to Panama Saturday at the Class 2A Regional Tournament in Howe.
The Razorbacks improved to 16-13, while Latta’s season came to an end at 26-10.
The Panthers dug themselves two big holes and couldn’t climb out of the second one.
Panama scored nine runs in the top of the first inning before Latta scored four runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to get within 11-9.
However, the Razorbacks erupted for eight runs in the top of the fifth frame to build a 19-9 lead and the Panthers couldn’t quite catch up.
Panama piled up 17 hits, led by Hunter Hopkins and Bladen Morris. Hopkins finished 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Moris went 3-for-4with two doubles, two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Kolby Ludlow finished 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, one RBI and one run scored, while Dylan Williams went 2-for-4 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored. Beau Linne cracked a triple and drove in three runs from the top of the Panama lineup.
Latta finished with 13 hits. DJ Van Atten led the way, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored. Justin Kiker finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kale Williams ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored.
Gehrig Strong finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Cooper Hamilton and Jackson Presley both hit doubles.
Central Sallisaw stops Konawa
HARTSHORNE — The Konawa High School baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 13-1 loss to Central Sallisaw at the Class 2A Regional Tournament in Hartshorne.
The Tigers finished the spring with a 20-14 record, while the Sallisaw club advanced at 19-9.
Konawa started the scoring on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning by Silas Issacs.
However, Central Sallisaw’s Tigers erupted for nine runs in the top of the third inning and never looked back.
Cade Tucker earned the mound win for Central Sallisaw. He had one strikeout and one walk while allowing just three hits and the lone run in the five-inning run-rule.
Isaacs absorbed the loss for Konawa. He struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow a single earned run in 3.0 innings. Christian Matchie tossed the final two innings.
Christopher Matchie, Christian Matchie and Cale Eberle had Konawa’s base hits.
Maddox Edwards led an 11-hit Central Sallisaw offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Kaleb Delozier went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run, while Coy Blackburn finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, one RBI and one run scored.
