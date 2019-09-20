LATTA — Many teams have failed to solve the pitching prowess of the Latta combination of Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders. The Byng Lady Pirates joined the growing list Tuesday at Swanson Field.
Batterton and Sanders combined for a one-hit shutout and the Lady Panthers trimmed the Byng Lady Pirates 3-0.
Batterton worked the first four innings for the victory, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out three. Sanders then tossed the final three frames and had four strikeouts, one walk and allowed Byng’s lone hit — a base knock by Trenity Miller to lead off the seventh inning.
Sanders, Hailey Baber and Triniti Cotanny each went 2-for-3 from the plate for the home team. Sanders knocked in a run and scored once, while Baber also scored a run. Teammate Brooklyn Ryan was 1-for-3 in a nine-hit LHS attack. Brylea Russell and Jaylee Willis also had hits for the Lady Panthers, who improved to 21-2 on the year. Latta has now won 10 straight games.
Byng dropped to 16-9.
Roff rallies
past Caney
CANEY — Payton Owens went 3-for-5 from the plate with a double and drove home four runs Monday and the Roff Lady Tigers edged Caney, 5-4.
Roff trailed 4-3 heading into the final frame before the Lady Tigers pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Owens delivered a clutch two-out, two-RBI single to drive in the decisive runs.
Maddie Adair also contributed big to Roff’s eight-hit attack by going 2-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
Aaliyah Reeves and Sidney Wright each finished 1-for-2. Reeves scored a run and Wright hit a double.
Danleigh Harris pitched all seven innings for the win. She gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out 11. Only one of the four Caney runs was earned.
Each team committed five errors.
Roff 7, Atoka 1
Danleigh Harris tossed a two-hitter and went 2-for-3 from the plate with three runs batted in Tuesday and the Roff Lady Tigers upended Atoka, 7-1 at the Caney Festival.
Harris struck out eight and gave up no walks and the lone Atoka run was unearned.
Joining Harris with multiple hits was Maddie Adair, who ended up 2-for-3 with a run scored. Teammate Paige Mayfield finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Roff, now 21-2, totaled six hits in the contest.
Ellis leads Vanoss
past Earlsboro
EARLSBORO — Emrie Ellis finished 5-for-5 from the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored Tuesday to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves spank Earlsboro 18-7 in five innings.
Vanoss compiled 17 hits.
Rileigh Rush went 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored, while Riley Reed ended up 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Hallie Brown (2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored) and Addison Dalton (2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored) provided multiple hits.
Reed earned the pitching victory after working the first two innings. She allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three. Jacee Underwood worked the final three innings in relief.
The Lady Wolves led 14-0 before Earslboro plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Vanoss improved to 25-4 this fall.
Colbert shuts
out Konawa
COLBERT — The Konawa Lady Tigers came up empty while collecting six hits Tuesday and they fell to Colbert 4-0.
Camry Whitekiller went 3-for-3 for half of Konawa’s hits. Teammates Jaylyn Isaacs (2-for-4) and Charylee Ortiz (1-for-3 with a triple) provided the other Lady Tiger hits. Julie Coats suffered the pitching loss as she allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Sulphur slips
past Washington
WASHINGTON — Harley Beesley homered and pitched a five-hitter Tuesday and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs edged Washington 4-2.
Beesley struck out two and walked two and both Washington runs were earned.
Makella Mobly topped Sulphur’s hitting chart by going 3-for-4 while Beesley, Kinlee Duck and Makella Mobly were each 2-for-3. Beesley knocked in two runs and scored once while Duck had one RBI and scored once. Mobly scored a run and walked once as well.
The Lady Bulldogs pounded out 11 hits.
Lady Wildcats
wallop Wewoka
COALGATE — Chloe Brown fired a three-inning no-hitter while Jaxie Wilson went 3-for-3 with a triple, double, five runs batted in and a run scored Tuesday in Coalgate’s lopsided 17-0 road victory over Wewoka.
Brown struck out six batters and walked only one in earning the victory. Besides Wilson, two other Coalgate players had multiple hits. Breana Hale finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Rylie Wood was 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Four other Lady Wildcats picked up one RBI apiece – Abi Marks (1-for-1), Kenley Thompson (1-for-2 with a double), Braedy Wardrope (1-for-3) and Brown (1-for-3) as Coalgate compiled 12 hits. Wewoka also committed four errors.
Tushka 7, Coalgate 4
The Coalgate Lady Wildcats matched Tushka hit-for-hit at 10 but dropped a 7-4 decision on Monday.
Kenley Thompson, Rylie Wood and Shea Linton each went 2-for-4 to spark the Coalgate offense. Thompson doubled once and drove home a pair of runs.
Wood scored twice and Linton hit two doubles. Jaxie Wilson, in going 1-for-3, also knocked in a run and Abi Marks ended up 1-for-2 with a walk.
Chloe Brown took the pitching loss as only two of the seven Tushka runs were earned. She struck out eight and walked only two.
———o———
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.