LATTA — The Latta Panthers took advantage of eight walks, a hit batter and four Stuart errors to sting the Hornets 6-4 Tuesday at Panther Park.
The Panthers, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 5-2 on the year, while Stuart left town at 3-4.
Tucker Abney hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning and later scored on an SHS miscue to put the Panthers on top 6-2.
Seminole scored twice in the top of the seventh and had the tying run on first base before Latta relief pitcher JT Gray finally closed out the game.
The Panthers finished with just three hits in the contest, including singles by Carson Abbott and Nik Schroeder. Kale Williams drew two walks and scored twice from the top of the LHS batting order.
Stuart piled up 10 hits on the day. Michael Nolte finished 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the visitors. Devon Colbert and Keaton Crenshaw both went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Stuart. Travis Grinnell and Connor Clayton each cracked triples.
LHS starter Kaleb Goodwin earned the mound win for Latta. He struck out seven, walked four, hit a batter and allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings.
The Panthers meet Calera at 7 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 42 Annual Roff Baseball Tournament.
Byng tops Tushka in 10 innings
TUSHKA — The Byng Pirates pushed across eight runs in the top of the 10th inning to snap a 1-1 tie and pull away for a 9-1 victory over host Tushka Tuesday evening.
The game featured a heckuva pitcher’s duel before that.
Dillon Palmer went seven innings for the Pirates. He struck out eight, walked two, hit four batters and allowed the lone Tushka run — a solo home run by Pete Goodson in the bottom of the third inning that gave the host Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
Bo Boatwright pitched the final three innings for Byng to snag the victory. He struck out two, walked three and gave up two hits.
Tushka starter Hayden Griffin pitched eight strong innings and didn’t factor in the decision. He struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters but didn’t give up an earned run.
Byng tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman Mason Carter reached on an infield single to start the frame and fellow freshman Naaman Lee followed with a base hit of his own. Carter advanced all the way to third on the hit and later scored on a passed ball.
The Pirates’ 10th-inning explosion included a two-run homer by Dylen Cotton, five consecutive walks, an error and a two-RBI single by freshman Keith Cook.
Cook finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace an eight-hit BHS offense. Palmer went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored.
Tushka leadoff hitter Tagen Simon led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5. Walk Kerr hit a double for the hosts.
Byng, ranked No. 6 in Class A, will now compete in the 42nd Annual Roff Baseball Tournament which begins today and runs through Saturday at Tiger Field. The Pirates battle Asher at 12:30 p.m. today in a first-round contest.
