BYNG — The Latta Panthers survived a furious seventh-inning Byng rally and edged the Pirates 6-5 Monday night at Stokes Field.
Latta, No. 17 in Class A, improved to 12-11 while No. 5 Byng dropped to 12-7.
The Panthers led 6-1 before Byng started a seventh-inning comeback.
Latta pitcher Ajay Kelough beaned Byng’s Riley McCage to lead off the frame and reliever DJ Van Atten followed by hitting Carson Capps with a pitch. Reid Johnson then walked to load the bases.
Parker Presley then belted a two-RBI double to trim the Latta advantage to 6-3, leaving runners at second and third with still no outs.
After a popup, Bill McCarter laced a run-scoring single to center field off Tucker Abney — Latta’s third pitcher of the inning — to get Byng within 6-4.
With runners on the corners, Presley scored on a ground ball to shortstop by Rylan Johnson to cut the LHS lead to 6-5.
Abney got Latta out of the jam and preserved the win with a strikeout.
Latta outhit Byng 9-5. The Panthers’ top three hitters in the lineup — Jackson Presley, Abney and Van Atten — all had two hits each. Presley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Abney finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Van Atten went 2-fo4-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Kale Williams finished 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, while Gehrig Strong had a walk, a hit and scored a run.
Reid Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored to pace Byng at the plate. Parker Presley went 1-for4-3 with his two-run double, while Caden Azlin finished 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Cooper Hamilton picked up the pitching victory for Latta. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just one hit in two innings. He was the first of five Latta pitchers to toe the rubber in the contest. Those LHS hurlers combined for eight strikeouts, five walks and three hit batters.
Presley absorbed the mound loss. He struck out five, walked one and allowed two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Roff rallies past Dale, 9-7
ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surge past Dale 9-7 Monday at Tiger Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 22-2 overall and finished the regular season on an impressive 18-game winning streak. Dale, No. 4 in Class A, fell to 13-8.
Trailing 7-6, two hit batters — Wil Joplin and Conner Owens – got the sixth-inning uprising started for Roff.
Trayson Miller — who had a big day at the plate for the Tigers — then cracked a two-out double that pushed across two runs and gave Roff an 8-7 lead. Tanner Graves followed with an RBI single that gave Roff its two-run lead.
Roff reliever Cade Baldridge struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Miller led a seven-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run — a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning — a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Grave went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Coby Simon and Owens both scored two runs for the locals.
Carson Hunt led a seven-high DHS attack, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cade McQuain went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, while Kash Vanrbunt belted a three-run homer for the Pirates.
Roff will begin its 2020 playoff run by hosting a Class A District twinbill with Mill Creek beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
No. 3 Silo sinks Tupelo
BOKCHITO — Class A No. 3 Silo took advantage of four Tupelo errors and allowed just four Tupelo hits in a 9-2 win over the Tigers on Monday.
Silo improved to 19-5 on the year, while Class B No. 8 Tupelo dropped to 8-8.
Silo led just 3-2 before scoring six unanswered runs to end the contest.
Chase Corbin led the Silo offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Tagen Conary went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Easton Ford ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Silo out-hit Tupelo 9-5.
The Tigers got a 2-for-3 performance that included the team’s only RBI by Ty Bourland. Taecyn Meek, Davin Weller and Bentley Bills had Tupelo’s other hits.
The Tigers will host a Class B District involving Mason and Oilton on Thursday and Friday. Oilton and Mason will battle at 2 p.m. Thursday with Tupelo facing the loser at 4 p.m. and the winner at 6 p.m. The tournament will resume at 4 p.m Friday.
Vanoss Wolves coast past Macomb
MACOMB — Riley Vazquez and Bradon Cannon each drove in six runs and the Vanoss Wolves got off to a fast start and coasted by host Macomb 21-2 Monday afternoon.
Coach Matt Benedict’s team improved to 11-5 on the year.
The Wolves scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in the three-inning run-rule.
Vazquez finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, the six RBIs and four runs scored to lead the 11-hit VHS attack. Cannon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, the six RBIs and scored a run.
Gunner Haines went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Dylan Deatherage finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and a run scored.
Matt Wood went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Riley Carlos finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Racen Reed scored three runs from the top of the Vanoss batting order.
VHS pitchers Vazquez, Haines and Cannon each tossed an inning. They combined for five strikeouts, one walk and didn’t surrender an earned run. They also held Macomb to two hits.
