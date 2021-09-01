LATTA — Will the real Latta Panthers please stand up?
Just 48 hours after the Byng High School baseball team handed Latta a lopsided 13-1 loss at the 42nd Annual Roff Baseball Tournament, the two local rivals met again Monday evening at Panther Park.
Latta was able to turn things around in Monday’s matchup.
The Panthers got a solid pitching performance from sophomore Landon Wolfe and turned back Byng 7-5.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 7-4 on the year, while the sixth-ranked Pirates dropped to 10-4.
“It was a little different outcome. Our guys were ready to play today,” said Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson. “Our mindset was it’s a new day and to not dwell on Saturday and come ready to play today.”
Wolfe turned in a solid complete-game outing against the hard-hitting Pirates. He struck out one, walked none, hit a batter and allowed just two earned runs.
“We were pretty good on the mound. Landon Wolfe pitched a pretty good game for us and we played pretty strong defense behind him,” Atkinson said.
The Panthers jumped out to leads of 4-0 and 7-2 before Byng tried to battle back late. The Pirates got two runs in the top of the sixth inning on a run-scoring single by Bo Boatwright and an RBI groundout by Naaman Lee to trim the LHS advantage to 7-4.
Cole Tracy was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the seventh, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single by Cooper McCage that got Byng within two with the tying run at the plate before Wolfe and company were able to preserve the win.
“They’re a really good team. They’re never out of a fight. No matter the score, you don’t feel comfortable with those guys,” Atkinson said. “I was proud of our team for shutting the door at the end.”
Byng outhit Latta 10-3 in the contest, but the Panthers were able to take advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and three Byng errors.
The Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the first inning. Carson Abbott and Jackson Presley drew back-to-back one-out walks, advanced a base via a groundout by Tucker Abney and scored on Cooper Hamilton’s clutch two-RBI triple. Hamilton later scored on an error, giving the home team an early 3-0 lead.
Latta’s next three runs scored on either a wild pitch or a passed ball.
“We found a way to get enough runs across,” Atkinson said.
Nik Schroeder and Abbott produced Latta’s other two hits.
McCage and Boatwright finished with two hits apiece to pace Byng at the plate. Both players drove in a run and McCage scored once.
Keith Cook went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Dillon Palmer was the hard-luck losing pitcher for Byng. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed just two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Azlin tossed the final 2.2 innings.
