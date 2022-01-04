Latta 6-4 senior Taryn Batterton hit two clutch free throws with 19.8 seconds left to help the Lady Panthers hold off Amber-Pocasset 48-45 Thursday afternoon in the seventh-place game of the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic inside ECU’s Kerr Activities Center.
It was a battle between two of the top teams in Class 2A. Third-ranked Latta improved to 11-2 on the year, while Am-Po suffered its third straight Mid-America loss, falling to 5-3.
It was a much-needed victory for Latta, who played the entire tournament without key senior reserve Alesha Traylor and played Thursday’s game minus post player Triniti Cotanny, who suffered a concussion near the end of Latta’s Wednesday setback to Hammon.
“All I can do is praise the kids for their heart and effort,” Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said.
“I’m just thrilled with our composure. We have a saying that says the harder you work, the harder it is to surrender. That’s what we saw tonight. They just didn’t surrender,” he continued. “That’s big for the long run.”
With depth becoming an issue, Plunk — who has played man-to-man defense for years — had the Lady Panthers switch to a zone against Am-Po on Thursday.
“They had to make quick adjustments today in our shoot-around and basically we changed what we do. They just fought and gutted it out against a very good team,” Plunk said.
After Batterton’s two late free throws, Latta forced a “5” count after an Am-Po timeout with 7.6 seconds left.
Game over, right? Wrong.
Devynn Harris of Amber-Pocasset stole the ball just before Latta got to midcourt, raced to the top of the key and shot a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the game and forced overtime, but it was off the mark. It was only then Plunk and company could breathe a sigh of relief.
“I kind of had to swallow deep right there. She had a good look. She can really shoot it,” Plunk said.
After a basket by Jaylee Willis off a nice assist from Brooklyn Ryan, Latta grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 20-13 with just under five minutes to play in the second quarter.
But Am-Po ended that frame on a 10-4 run and trailed just 24-23 at halftime.
Latta led by five twice in the third quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by Am-Po sharpshooter Ainslee McComas helped her team stay within one at 36-35 heading into the final period.
The game went back-and-forth throughout the final period.
A 3-pointer by Harris trimmed the LHS advantage to 44-43 with just under two minutes remaining.
Ryan scored on a strong drive to the basket to put Latta head 46-43, but Grave Hicks calmly sank a pair of free throws (it was her only attempts in the game) for Amber-Pocasset with 27.5 seconds left that set up the tight finish.
Batterton — who made the Mid-America All-Tournament team — turned in her best tournament game, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. She hit 8-of-12 field goals and went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Ryan scored 10 points and had four rebounds and three assists for the local Lady Panthers. Willis added nine points and six steals to the LHS effort.
McComas led the Am-Po offense with a game-high 24 points. She hit four 3-pointers and also had three steals. Harris followed with nine points via three 3-point baskets and pulled down six boards.
The Lady Panthers were supposed to host local rival Byng tonight, but that game was canceled Monday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.
