SHAWNEE — Defense is what makes the offense go for the fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers.
After a sluggish opening quarter, Latta picked up its defensive intensity, knocked down 18-of-22 free throws for the game and received 15 points each from Macy Smith and Shelby Garrett in rolling to a 57-41 victory over the 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers for a Class 2A area consolation championship Friday night at Shawnee High School.
Latta advances to this week’s Class 2A State Tournament with a 24-6 mark. The Lady Panthers will meet No. 8 Fairview at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Yukon High School.
Konawa, which suffered both of its playoff losses to Latta, saw its season come to an end at 23-6.
Smith knocked down 5-of-7 shots from 3-point territory, including three critical ones which ignited a 17-12 second quarter for the Lady Panthers and a 26-24 edge at the break. She then drained a pair of treys in the third as the Latta team accepted a challenge from head coach Bruce Plunk.
“We challenged them to come out and defend. When your defense gets better, things go smoother offensively,” said Plunk. “If we play defense like that, we will be in every game.”
The result was a 17-9 scoring advantage for the Lady Panthers in the third, as Konawa was limited to three field goals in that period.
“Macy shot the ball well. When she shoots that well, it balances things out,” Plunk said.
Each team committed 14 turnovers, but Latta shot 50 percent from the field (including 7-of-9 from long range) compared to the Lady Tigers, who hit at just a 37 percent clip. The Lady Panthers also owned a 26-19 rebounding advantage, including 19 defensive boards.
Latta also compiled seven blocked shots, including four from Chloe Brinlee and a pair from Emma Epperly, who also reached double figures in scoring with 12 and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds. Brinlee finished with nine points and five boards.
Carson Dean rounded out the Lady Panther scoring with six to go with five rebounds. Hailey Baber, off the bench, didn’t get into the scoring column but collected five boards to go with a steal and a blocked shot.
Frankie Soar led Konawa with 13 points, including two 3-point buckets, to go with five rebounds, and Kayden King tallied 12 points. Charylee Ortiz chipped in seven points in a reserve role. Charlene Galimba had a game-high three steals to go with her five points. The Lady Tigers were 9-of-13 in free shots.
Latta improved to 24-6 heading into the state tournament while Konawa saw its season conclude at 23-6, with half of those losses coming to the Lady Panthers.
“They’re so big and long and so good defensively,” said Konawa head coach Ray Ardery about Latta. “I’m really impressed on how hard it is to score on them, and their guards were shooting lights out. When you get down, it’s hard to come back on them because they are so methodical on offense. They work for good shots.”
The Lady Tigers held a 12-9 lead after a quarter and saw Smith uncork back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second period as the Lady Panthers eventually forged an eight-point cushion. A Brinlee basket, a Smith trey and an Epperly score led to the 22-14 lead.
But three straight buckets by Konawa – two from King and a 3-pointer from Soar – cut the deficit to 22-21. A trey at the buzzer by Kashyn Ortiz clipped the Latta lead to two at halftime.
A King basket to start the third quarter tied it up, but a response 3-pointer by Smith on the other end put the Lady Panthers on top for good. Though two free shots by King trimmed the deficit to a single point at 29-28.
However, over the final 5:54 of the third, Latta outscored Konawa 14-5. Six straight free throws – two each from Garrett, Brinlee and Epperly – increased the Lady Panther lead to 35-28. Then, after a drive to the hoop and a score by Galimba cut the deficit to 35-30, Latta got eight consecutive points, including a trey each from Garrett and Smith, and an Epperly score off a Dean feed.
The Lady Panthers settled for a 10-point advantage (43-33) going into the fourth, as the Lady Tigers were unable to get closer.
Latta, which outscored Konawa 14-8 in the final period, was 10-of-13 from the charity stripe in the final 2:45 of the contest as the Lady Tigers resorted to fouling to stop the clock and try to get back into it.
The game marked the finale for four Konawa seniors – Galimba, Frankie Soar, Kayla Hill and Kenley Matthews.
“All have been vital to the program and will sorely be missed because of their toughness and basketball IQ,” Ardery said.
For the Lady Panthers, things seem to be going in the right direction with the state tournament coming up, according to Plunk.
“We’ve improved each and every day,” said Plunk. “The kids love to be in the gym, and we’ve had few bad practices. We love to preach hard work and self-motivation.”
———o———
By The Numbers
Saturday, March 2
CLASS 2A AREA
Consolation Championship
At Shawnee High School
Latta 57, Konawa 41
LATTA 9 17 17 14 — 57
KONAWA 12 12 9 8 — 41
LATTA – Macy Smith 5-9, 0-0, 15; Shelby Garrett 3-4,7-8, 15; Emma Epperly 5-13, 2-4, 12; Chloe Brinlee 2-3, 5-6, 9; Carson Dean 1-3, 4-4.6. Totals: 16-32, 18-22, 57.
KONAWA – Frankie Soar 5-11, 1-2, 13; Kayden King 5-12, 2-2, 12; Charlyee Ortiz 2-6, 2-2, 7; Charlene Galimba 1-2, 3-5, 5; Kashyn Ortiz 1-6, 0-0, 3; Kenley Matthews 0-1, 1-2, 1; Kayla Hill 0-2, 0-0, 0. Totals: 14-38, 9-13, 41.
Turnovers: Latta 14, Konawa 14.
Steals: Latta 4 (Brinlee, Garrett, Dean, Baber); Konawa 4 (Galimba 3, K. Ortiz).
Assists: Latta 8 (Garrett 3, Smith 2, Dean 2); Konawa 4 (K. Ortiz 2).
Rebounds: Latta 26 (Epperly 8, Brinlee 5, Dean 5, Hailey Baber 5); Konawa 19 (F. Soar 5, Galimba 4, K. Ortiz 3, King 3).
3-point goals: Smith 5, Garrett 2 (L); F. Soar 2, K. Ortiz 1, C. Ortiz 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.