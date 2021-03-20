Latta golfers win title at Wewoka

LATTA — The Latta High School boys golf team had three players finish in the Top 10 and won the championship at the Wewowa Tournament earlier this month.
Latta won the title with a team score of 353. Seminole finished second at 369 followed by Stroud in third at 390. Tecumseh was next at 398.
LHS freshman Parker Pogue won the medalist crown with a 76. Seminole’s Carson Newton was six strokes back, settling for second with an 82. Brendan Rodriguez of Seminole followed with an 83.
Latta junior Tristen Terpstra shot an 86 and finished eighth, while Teegan Lancaster was in the 10th spot with a score of 92.
Carter Dotson shot a 99 for Latta, while Clayton English rounded out the Panther scoring at 133.
The Panthers return to action on March 23 in Tishomingo and play at the Dickson Invitational on March 25 at the Lake Murray Golf Course.
