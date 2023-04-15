SHAWNEE — The Latta High School missed claiming the championship of the Tecumseh Invitational Tournament by a single stroke on Thursday at the FireLake Golf Course.
Lone Gove, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, won the team title with a score of 309 and Latta was runner-up at 310. Cushing (No. 8 in Class 4A) placed third with a 312, Tishomingo (No. 2 in Class 2A) was next at 323 and Newcastle slid into the fifth spot at 333.
Latta is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Rhett Gray finished third in the medalist race with a score of 73 and teammate Parker Pogue was fourth, a stroke behind at 74.
Billy Newton of Lone Grove won the medalist crown after shooting a 69 and Cushing’s Kolby Legg was runner-up with a 72. Crue Garrett of Velma-Alma rounded out the top five with a 75.
Latta’s Teegan Lancaster shot an 80 and Carter Dotson followed with an 83. Camden Jones posted a score of an even 100 for the locals.
The Panthers are back in action Monday at the Plainview Tournament played with rounds at both the Lakeview Golf Course and the Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore.
———o———
Thursday, April 13
BOYS
Tecumseh Invitational
FireLake Golf Course • Shawnee
Top 5 Teams
1. Lone Grove 309
2. Latta 310
3. Cushing 312
4. Tish 323
5. Newcastle 333
Top 10 Individuals
1. Bliss Newton (Lone Grove) 69
2. Kolby Legg (Cushing) 72
3. Rhett Gray (Latta) 73
4. Parker Pogue 74
5. Crue Garrett (Velma) 75
6. Holden Moxley (Perry) 76
7. Brody Newton (Lone Grove) 76
8. Evan Gould (Newcastle) 77
9. Eli Knight (Bristow) 77
10. Cayden Sherwood (Cushing) 78
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 74
Rhett Gray 73
Teegan Lancaster 80
Carter Dotson 83
Camden Jones 100
