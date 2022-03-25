SEMINOLE — The Latta High School boys golf team shot a blazing 324 to run away with the team championship Wednesday at the Seminole Invitational Tournament hosted by the Jimmie Austin Golf Course.
That impressive display came 48 hours after their season-opening tournament at Tishomingo was called off after five holes due to rainy weather.
The Panthers blew away the competition, winning the title by 40 strokes. Host Seminole was second at 365 and Eufaula placed third at 379. Rounding out the Top 5 were Crowder at 383 and Chandler and Elmore City with identical 426 scores.
The 324 tied Latta’s best score of 2021, shot in the final round of the state tournament. The Panthers finished third in the 2A State Tournament last spring.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club was led by Parker Pogue, who won the medalist crown at Seminole with a score of 74.
Carter Stewart of Checotah was second with a 76 and Carson Newton of Seminole recorded a 79, good enough for third place.
The Panthers had two more players listed in the Top 5. Tristan Terpstra shot an 80 and finished fourth and Teegan Lancaster was a stroke back and 81 and finished fifth.
Rhett Gray carded an 89 and finished in the Top 10, while Carter Dotson followed with a 102.
Latta’s Camden Jones, playing as an individual, shot a 93.
Coalgate’s top golfer was Memphis Barnett with a 98.
The Panthers are back in action Monday at the Pauls Valley Invitational played at the Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course.
———o———
Wednesday, March 23
BOYS
At Seminole Invitational
Team Standings
1. LATTA 324
2. Seminole 364
3. Eufaula 379
4. Crowder 383
5. Chandler 426
6. Elmore City 426
7. Tecumseh 445
8. Harrah 471
9. Coalgate 497
10. Checotah 513
Top 5 Individuals
1. Parker Pogue, Latta 74
2. Carter Stewart, Checotah 76
3. Carson Newton, Seminole 79
4. Tristan Terpstra 80
5. Bryson Reeves, Fox 81
(tie) Teegan Lancaster 81
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 74
Tristan Terpstra 80
Teegan Lancaster 81
Rhett Gray 89
Camden Jones (I) 93
Carter Dotson 102
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.