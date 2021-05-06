Latta golfers finish third at 2A Regional

CANADIAN — The top-ranked Latta High School golf team earned a trip to the Class 2A State Tournament after finishing third at the regional tournament hosted by the Arrowhead State Park Golf Course on Monday.
Second-ranked Tishomingo won the 2A regional championship with a team score of 335-322—657, No. 14 Nowata finished as runner-up with a two-round score of 348-328—676. Latta’s third-place score was 351-342—693.
The rest of the state qualifiers were Keys at 705, Pawnee at 742 and Rejoice Christian at 751.
Bren Dunlap of Oktaha won the regional medalist crown after shooting a 150. Madox Bullen of Nowata was next at 154 and Hunter Estep of Tishomingo and Isaac Latta of Keys tied four fourth with scores of 156. Christian Vining of Silo rounded out the Top 5 with a 158.
Latta junior Tristan Terpstra paced the Panthers. He shot an 82-80—161 that landed him in a tie for seventh place overall.
Parker Pogue was next for the locals with an 83-81—164. Other LHS results were Teegan Lancaster, 86-85—171, Camden Jones, 101-96—197 and Carter Dotson, 109-99—208.
The Class 2A State Tournament is scheduled for May 10-11 at the Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
———o———
Monday, May 3
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Arrowhead Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Tishomingo 657
2. Nowata 676
3. Latta 693
4. Keys 705
5. Pawnee 742
6. Rejoice Christian 751
Crowder 757
Stroud 758
Keifer 759
Silo 791
Antlers 876
Luther 943
Top Individuals
Bren Dunlap, Oktaha 150
Maddox Bullen, Nowata 154
Hunter Estep, Tish 156
Isaac Latta, Keys 156
Christian Vining, Silo 158
Brice Wolf, Stroud 160
Kegan LaFevers, Tish 161
Tristan Terpstra, Latta 161
Latta Individual Results
Tristan Terpstra 82-80—161
Parker Pogue 83-81—164
Teegan Lancaster 86-85—171
Camden Jones 101-96—197
Carter Dotson 109-99—208
