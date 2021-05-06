Latta golfers finish third at 2A Regional

The Latta High School boys golf team placed third at the Class 2A Regional Tournament held Monday at the Arrowhead Golf Course near Canadian and earned a spot in next week’s Class 2A State Tournament. 

CANADIAN — The top-ranked Latta High School golf team earned a trip to the Class 2A State Tournament after finishing third at the regional tournament hosted by the Arrowhead State Park Golf Course on Monday.

Second-ranked Tishomingo won the 2A regional championship with a team score of 335-322—657, No. 14 Nowata finished as runner-up with a two-round score of 348-328—676. Latta’s third-place score was 351-342—693.

The rest of the state qualifiers were Keys at 705, Pawnee at 742 and Rejoice Christian at 751.

Bren Dunlap of Oktaha won the regional medalist crown after shooting a 150. Madox Bullen of Nowata was next at 154 and Hunter Estep of Tishomingo and Isaac Latta of Keys tied four fourth with scores of 156. Christian Vining of Silo rounded out the Top 5 with a 158.

Latta junior Tristan Terpstra paced the Panthers. He shot an 82-80—161 that landed him in a tie for seventh place overall.

Parker Pogue was next for the locals with an 83-81—164. Other LHS results were Teegan Lancaster, 86-85—171, Camden Jones, 101-96—197 and Carter Dotson, 109-99—208.

The Class 2A State Tournament is scheduled for May 10-11 at the Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

———o———

Monday, May 3

CLASS 2A REGIONAL

At Arrowhead Golf Course

Team Standings

1. Tishomingo 657

2. Nowata 676

3. Latta 693

4. Keys 705

5. Pawnee 742

6. Rejoice Christian 751

Crowder 757

Stroud 758

Keifer 759

Silo 791

Antlers 876

Luther 943

Top Individuals

Bren Dunlap, Oktaha 150

Maddox Bullen, Nowata 154

Hunter Estep, Tish 156

Isaac Latta, Keys 156

Christian Vining, Silo 158

Brice Wolf, Stroud 160

Kegan LaFevers, Tish 161

Tristan Terpstra, Latta 161

Latta Individual Results

Tristan Terpstra 82-80—161

Parker Pogue 83-81—164

Teegan Lancaster 86-85—171

Camden Jones 101-96—197

Carter Dotson 109-99—208

