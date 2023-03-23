Latta golfers finish second at Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO — The Latta High School boys golf team finished second at the Tishomingo Invitational on a cool, windy Monday at the Tishomingo Golf Course.
Community Christian won the team championship with a team score of 318, just ahead of the runner-up Panthers who finished at 320. Kingston was a distant third at 332 followed by host Tishomingo at 346 and Newcastle at 362.
Latta’s Parker Pogue won the medalist crown by shooting a 75. Collin Bond and Gage Tucker of Community Christian both carded scores of 78 to finish in a tie for second. Latta’s Teegan Lancaster and Kingston’s Dawson Holder were next with 79s. Latta’s Rhett Gray, Caney’s Cooper Hardison, Kingston’s Aaron Ellis and Community Christian’s Will Whorton all shot 80.
Carter Dotson was next for Latta with an 86 and Clayton English rounded out the LHS scoring with a 104.
A total of 17 teams and 97 players entered the event.
