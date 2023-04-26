TISHOMINGO — The Latta High School boys golf team finished as runner-up at the Class 2A Regional Qualifier Tournament held Monday at the Tishomingo Golf Course.
Latta shot a team score of 310 and finished seven strokes behind 2A Regional Qualifier champion Community Christian School.
Latta is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and Community Christian is holding down the No. 4 spot. No. 2 Tishomingo was third with a 338.
“We are happy with our results from our qualifier. We could have shaved a few more strokes off, but overall as a team, we scored well. But more importantly, I thought our guys had the right mentality and kept our heads during the tournament.”
Latta will be the host team for the Class 2A Regional Tournament scheduled for Monday at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club in Ada.
“We are very excited and thankful for the opportunity to host regionals at Oak Hills next week. The guys will be ready for next week to battle at our own home course,” Bryant said.
Collin Bond of Community Christian won the medalist crown at the 2A qualifier with a score of 68. Cooper Hardison of Caney was a stroke back at 69. Will Whorton of Community Christian and Christian Vinning of Silo finished tied for third with 74s.
Latta teammates Carter Dotson and Rhett Gray finished tied for fifth with 76s. Other Latta scores included Teegan Lancaster with a 78 and Parker Pogue with an 80.
———o———
2A Regional Qualifier
Tishomingo Golf Course
Team Standings
Community Christian 303
LATTA 310
Tish 338
Caney 360
Hobart 363
Silo 369
Top 10 Individuals
Collin Bond (CC) 68
Coper Hardison (Caney) 69
Will Whorton (CC) 74
Christian Vinning (Silo) 74
Carter Dotson (Latta) 76
Rhett Grey (Latta) 76
Hamill (Wright City) 77
Teegan Lancaster (Latta) 78
Tucker (CC) 78
Parker Pogue (Latta) 80
Individuals advancing to regionals: Zeb Hamill (Wright City) Eli Bond (Graham Dustin), Brenden Pierce (Davis), Landen Allen (Red Oak), T.J. Cook (Canadian) and Caleb Holliday (Wilburton).
