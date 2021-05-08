Latta goes 1-1 at 2A Regional

HOWE — If the Latta High School baseball team was going to earn a trip to the Class 2A State Tournament, it was going to have to do it the hard way.
Panama used a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to force in the winning run in a 5-4 victory over the Panthers Thursday in the Class 2A Regional Tournament Thursday in Howe. Latta stayed alive with an 8-5 win over Wyandotte in a loser’s bracket game.
Latta needed to string together three straight wins to capture a regional title and earn a trip to next week’s state tournament. The tournament was originally supposed to occur at Panther Park but the field was deemed too wet due to rains that soaked the area earlier this week.
Panama 5, Latta 4
(8 Innings)
Panama loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter before another free pass gave the Razorbacks the victory.
The Panthers scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings.
Jackson Presley led off the frame with an infield hit and Tucker Abney walked, The LHS runners moved up on a wild pitch and Presley scored when DJ Va Atten reached on an error to make it 4-4.
Beau Linne led the Panama offense, going 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kicks Nixon went 3-for-4 and scored a run, while cracked a double, walked, drove in a run and scored once.
Tucker Abney went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in an LHS six-hit offense, while Nik Schroeder finished 2-for-4. Presley ended up 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored from the Latta leadoff spot.
Dylan Willams earned the mound win in relief and LHS reliever Justin Kiker absorbed the loss. Panama pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and five walks. Latta hurlers finished with two strikeouts, seven walks and six hit batters.
Latta 8, Wyandotte 5
The Bears scored four runs in the top of the third inning to grab a slim 4-3 lead, but Latta outscored Wyandotte 5-1 the rest of the way to secure the win.
Kaleb Goodwin led a nine-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kale Williams finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Tucker Abney went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while DJ Van Atten finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and one RBI.
Mike Lawson had two of just six hits by the Bears. He went 2-of-3 with a double and an RBI. Gavin Kihenia went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, while Talon Powers cracked a double for Wyandotte.
Latta used five different pitchers in the game who combined for nine strikeouts and six walks.
Powers pitched well in defeat for the Bears. He struck out 12, walked seven and gave up four earned runs in 4.2 innings.
