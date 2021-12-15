LATTA — The Latta High School girls basketball team used a big second half to rally past Comanche 37-31 Saturday night in the finals of the 2021 Latta Panther Classic held inside a rockin’ Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, survived its first big scare of the season to improve to 8-0 on the year. The Lady Indians — No. 18 in Class 3A — lost for the first time and dipped to 4-1.
“It was very much like a playoff game,” said Byng head coach Bruce Plunk.
On Friday, Latta pushed past Holdenville 35-21 in a semifinal contest.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Roff Tuesday and visit Stonewall on Friday.
Latta 37, Comanche 31
The Lady Indians kept the Latta offense in check most of the first half. Comanche led 10-8 after the first quarter and 17-14 by halftime. Latta turned things around by outscoring Comanche 18-12 in the third before limiting the Lady Indians to a single field goal in the fourth period.
“The second half was one of our best halves of the year,” Plunk said. “And our fourth-quarter defense was very good.”
Taryn Batterton led the Latta offense with 13 points, while Triniti Cotanny also hit double figures with 10. She scored all five of Latta’s fourth-quarter points and also had six rebounds and four assists.
No other Latta player scored more than five.
Gracee Miller led Comanche with 14 points and Kamrey Rendon followed with six.
Latta 35, Holdenville 21
Latta jumped out to a 16-3 lead and Holdenville couldn’t quite recover from there. The Lady Panthers owned a slim 19-18 advantage the rest of the way.
Latta sank 4-of-7 3-pointers in the early run — including a pair by Jaylee Willis. She banked on home to end the first period and put Latta head 14-1. She opened the third period with another 3-pointer for all of her team-best nine points.
Brooklyn Ryan hit a pair of treys and scored seven points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Post player Taryn Batterton and Chloe Miller added six points each. Miller grabbed seven rebounds for the home team.
Mady McFarland scored nine points to pace the Lady Wolverines. Kate Lefthand chipped in six.
Latta boys secure third place
LATTA — The Latta Panthers ended the game on an 18-10 run and turned back Comanche 37-28 in the third-place game of the Latta Panther Classic Saturday night.
Washington had bested Latta 39-20 in a Friday night semifinal contest.
The Panthers won their first two contests of the year in the tournament and now sit at 2-6 on the year.
“I’m very proud of our young men. I thought we had a good tournament,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “I was proud of how hard we played and how we gave constant effort on every possession. It seems like every game we are taking steps forward to getting back to Latta Panther basketball.”
Latta was at Class B No. 1 Roff Tuesday and treks to Stonewall on Friday.
Latta 37, Comanche 28
The Panthers led 10-8 after a slow-paced first half and were on top 19-18 heading to the fourth period.
Latta got 13 points from senior Tyler Ireland, while senior Reece Jordan just missed double figures with nine. Ireland hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game.
The Indians were paced by Myles Ellis with 13 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Corbin Brown was next for the visitors with seven.
Washington 39, Latta 20
The Warriors, ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, jumped out to a 14-2 lead to start the game. Latta responded by trimming the lead to 14-9 on a nice back but by Cooper Coulson before Washington settled for a 19-11 halftime lead.
The visitors scored back-to-back baskets to start the third quarter to make it 23-11 and Latta never got within single digits again.
Coulsen’s six points led the LHS offense.
Hayden Hicks and Cash Andrews scored nine points each to pace the Warriors, who were missing at least two starters who were preparing to play in a Class 3A state championship football game. Hector Quinonez followed with seven points for the Warriors.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 10
GIRLS
Latta Panther Classic
Semifinals
Latta 35, Holdenville 21
HOLDENVILLE 1 7 8 5 — 21
LATTA 14 7 12 2 — 35
HOLENVILLE: Mady McFarland 3-4, 2-2, 9; Kate Lefthand 2-9, 1-2, 6; Liberty Jackson 1-5, 0-0, 3; Myah Olden 1-5, -0, 2; Blakeli Whiteman 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 7-31, 4-6, 21.
LATTA: Jaylee Willis 3-10, 0-0, 9; Brooklyn Ryan 2-8, 1-2, 7; Taryn Batterton 3-8, 0-0, 6; Chloe Miller 2-7, 1-2, 6; Triniti Cotanny 2-4, 1-3, 5; Alesha Traylor 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-39, 3-7, 35.
Turnovers: Holdenville 11, Latta 6.
Steals: Holdenville 6, Latta 5 (Ryan 3).
Rebounds: Holdenville 25 (McFarland 7); Latta 32 (Miller 7, Ryan 6).
3-point goals: Holdenville 3-12 (Lefthand 1-5, McFarland 1-1, Jackson 1-4); Latta 6-21 (Willis 3-8, Ryan 2-6, Miller 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.