Latta girls win Atoka tourney

ATOKA – The Class 2A third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers overcame a one-point halftime deficit with a 20-1 third quarter in coasting to a 42-21 rout of Lone Grove Saturday in the championship game of the Atoka Wampus Cat Classic.
Latta, 16-3 on the season, took control at the outset of the second half.
“We came out in the third quarter and scored eight points in one minute with our full-court press,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Chloe Brinlee tossed in 13 points and pulled down five rebounds while Carson Dean and Taryn Batterton each tallied eight points, as Dean also collected four assists and a pair of steals.
Hailey Baber followed with six points to go with five steals and four assists. Triniti Cotanny totaled four steals and three blocks to go with her three points. Caitlyn Byrd, who became eligible at Latta in early January after moving in from Vanoss, did not score but recorded four steals and handed out two assists.
“Caitlyn has been doing a great job of running the point for us,” Plunk said.
Lone Grove led 8-5 after one quarter and 16-15 at the half, before the Lady Panthers used the 20-1 third period to pull away. Latta went on to outscore Lone Grove, 7-4, in the fourth.
Maili Coe and Kydia Saverdia led Lone Grove with six points each. The Lady Longhorns, No. 16 in Class 3A, fell to 11-5.
Neither team made a 3-point basket.
“Overall, it was a really good tournament and liked the way we were able to overcome a little adversity,” said Plunk. “This team is still growing by leaps and bounds.”
Semifinals
Latta 48, Pauls Valley 33
Dean dropped in 12 points, including one trey, and Batterton ended up with nine points, including one 3-point bucket, as the Panthers beat Pauls Valley in the semifinals.
Cotanny added six points and six boards to the Latta attack. Baber chipped in five points, and Brinlee grabbed 11 rebounds to go with her four points.
Katelyn Davenport fired in a game-high 19 points to lead Pauls Valley.
Latta raced out to a 14-8 advantage through one quarter and went on an 8-3 run in the second in building a 22-11 halftime lead. A 14-10 third quarter put the game out of reach more.
Latta is at home with Allen tonight.
