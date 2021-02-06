LATTA — Roff girls basketball coach Trent Storts decided he would have his Lady Tigers try to keep Latta’s potent group of post players in check during their matchup with the host Lady Panthers Thursday night.
And it actually worked out quite well. Just not well enough.
Latta post player Carson Dean foiled Stort’s plan by hitting five 3-pointers in a 45-31 Panther victory.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, has now won 12 straight games and improved to 15-2. Murder’s row continued for the Lady Tigers (No. 13 in Class B), who have now lost three straight games to fall to 15-5. Roff’s three setbacks have come at the hands of Class A No. 11 Velma-Alma, Class 2A No. 10 Stratford and now Latta. The Lady Panthers are at Kingston — No. 8 in Class 3 — tonight.
The Latta girls traveled to Class 3A No. 16 Prague Friday night.
LHS head coach Bruce Plunk tipped his hat to the scrappy Lady Tigers.
“Roff came in with a good game plan and did a very good limiting our post player touches,” he said. “So we had to play more from the perimeter.”
Dean finished 5-of-10 from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 19 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. No other Latta player reached double figures.
Four other Latta players hit 3-point shots: Hailey Baber, Jaylee Willis, Caitlyn Byrd and Chloe Miller.
“Hailey made a 3 to start the game then Carson got hot from deep,” Plunk said.
Byrd scored seven points and Miller and Baber followed with five points apiece. Post player Taryn Batteron, who has been red hot for Latta lately, was limited to just four points thanks to Storts’ defensive strategy.
The Lady Panthers finished with 15 assists on 18 field goals.
“We were solid on defense and shared the ball well,” Plunk said.
Latta led 12-4 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 28-13 by halftime. Both teams scored 18 points apiece in the second half.
Abby Salter hit a trio of 3-pointers and led the Roff offense with 10 points. Payton Owens sank a 3-pointer and was next with seven points, while Maddie Adair finished with six.
