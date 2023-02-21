LATTA — With two starters out for the season with injuries, the Latta High School girls basketball team needs contributions from other players as it heads down a Class 2A playoff journey.
Coach Clay Plunk got just that Friday night during a 32-24 district championship upset win over No. 19 Healdton inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Lady Panthers improved to 12-14 overall and advanced to a Class 2A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game at Hartshorne at 6 p.m. Thursday against Calera or Hartshorne. Healdton fell into the consolation bracket at 14-5.
In the boys district title game, the 15th-ranked Panthers romped past Healdton 72-19. Coach Matt Bryant’s bunch improved to 12-14, while Healdton dropped to 3-15.
The Latta boys will battle Hartshorne at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional Tournament contest.
GIRLS
Latta 32, Healdton 34
Freshman Kailey Rudd hit a timely shot late in the contest and senior leader Brooklyn Roberts turned in a solid effort on both ends of the court.
Ryan score a game-high 14 points and knocked down one 3-pointer and Rudd scored six points and made a clutch basket in the fourth quarter.
“Brooklyn led us on both ends and had a couple of timely shots. Kailey had a big bucket late and we shot free throws well in the fourth quarter to seal it,” Plunk said.
Healdton took an early 11-8 lead and was still on top 18-15 at halftime. Latta climbed within 23-22 after three periods and limited the Lady Bulldogs to a single point in the final frame and pulled away with a 10-1 game-ending volley.
“We came out a little flat and didn't execute defensively very well to start. But our girls stayed locked in and made some big plays late,” Plunk said.
Junior Kate Williams added five points for Latta and freshman Paislee Anderson sank a 3-pointer.
Nevaeh Whitfield led Healdton with eight points. Allie Pickelsiner and Ramsey Webb both chipped in five points and one 3-pointer apiece for the visitors.
BOYS
Latta 72, Healdton 19
The Panthers were impressive right from the start. Latta jumped out to a 26-7 first-quarter lead and then pitched a second-quarter shutout. The hosts used a pivotal 23-0 run in the second period to take a 49-7 halftime lead,
Sam Brown paced the LHS effort with 16 points, all in the first half. He hit a pair of 3-point baskets.
Lane Priest got hot from behind the arc, sinking four 3-pointers for all 12 of his points. He also made all of his shots in the first two quarters.
Hunter Price also hit double figures with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Brody Williams was next with six points. Gestin Pollard and Caymen Smith also hit 3-point shots for the home team.
No Healdton player scored more than four points. The Bulldogs got 3-point baskets from Blayde Christian, Jamiel Franklin and Hondue Khansing.
