LATTA — A near-disastrous third quarter and a whopping 25 turnovers probably should have proven to be too much for the Latta Lady Panthers to overcome against a team the caliber of Tuttle.
But somehow, it wasn’t.
Latta senior Chloe Brinlee hit big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Lady Panthers take down the Tigers 44-42 Saturday in the finals of the 2019 Latta Panther Classic.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s LHS squad, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 6-2 on the year, while Tuttle — No. 9 in Class 4A — fell to 3-1.
“I’m just so proud of them. The bench was into it. The crowd was into it. It was nice to defend our (tournament) championship,” Plunk said.
Brinlee finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She hit three clutch jumpers in the fourth quarter to help keep Latta afloat. Her short jumper with 53 seconds left in overtime — that followed a steal by Taryn Batterton — put Latta ahead for good at 41-40.
Brinlee snaked two free throws with 30.5 remaining to give Latta a 43-40 lead.
“Chloe Brinlee was the best she’s been. She needed that. That was kind of a coming-out party for her this year,” Plunk said. “She stepped up big in that fourth quarter and overtime. She picked a good time to have her best game.”
After a free throw by Carson Dean with 6.8 seconds left, Tuttle speedster Madi Surber — who was a state champion in the 300 Meter Hurdles last spring as a freshman — went coast to coast for a layup to keep the Lady Tigers’ hopes for a comeback alive.
After a time out with just 1.5 seconds left, a Latta inbounds pass sailed all the way down the court and went out of bounds for the 25th turnover of the game for the hosts, despite a great effort by Jaylee Willis to catch up with the ball. That gave Tuttle one last shot with the ball underneath their own goal.
However, Kenzie Fallis couldn’t handle the throw-in as time ran out, thanks in part to a great defensive effort by Latta’s Hailey Baber.
Tuttle had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation.
Dean grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for a layup, was fouled and completed the three-point play to tie the score at 37-37 with 2:56 left in the fourth period. Neither team would score the rest of the quarter.
However, Tuttle had the ball with 1:11 remaining after one of four steals by Surber. THS head coach Brian Lester opted to hold the ball for the last shot. Hadley Periman missed a long jumper, and Surber misfired on a hurried putback attempt at the buzzer.
It looked like the Lady Panthers might take control of the game after Batter scored the first bucket of the third period to put the home team on top 26-19 at the 6:03 mark.
It didn’t work out that way.
Latta finished the third frame 0-of-8 from the field with nine turnovers, and Tuttle took advantage with a 10-0 run that put the Lady Tigers on top 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shayla Wilson drained a 3-pointer for Tuttle to open the fourth quarter and put the visitors on top 33-26 before Brinlee led the late LHS charge that tied the game.
Cheyenne Adair hit her first three 3-point shots and finished with nine points for Latta, Willis scored six points off the bench and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. She hit two in the fourth quarter and two more in overtime. Baber, Dean and Trinity Cotanny all scored four points apiece.
Dean added nine rebounds and helped Latta win the battle of the boards 40-27.
Tuttle freshman Landry Allen had a strong outing in the paint for her team, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Surber scored eight points.
Dean held Periman in check for most of the game. She finished with four points, all from the free-throw line.
“Carson absolutely worked her over tonight. She didn’t get anything easy,” Plunk said.
Plunk said he hopes to see the Lady Panthers clean up their act a bit as the season progresses.
“We have to improve and not have so many turnovers,” he said. “We beat a really good team, and we really didn’t play that well.”
Panthers win
consolation title
Bryce Ireland scored a game-high 16 points, and Latta used a big second quarter and rolled past Comanche 49-33 in the boys consolation championship game.
Ireland, who hit a pair of 3-point baskets, was the only LHS player to reach double figures.
Cooper Hamilton scored seven points in the post for Latta, while Rylan Schlup, Lane Garrett and Ethan Elliott all scored six points apiece.
Comanche led 12-10 after the first quarter, but the Panthers turned things around with a 15-3 run in the second period to build a 26-15 halftime lead. The Panthers stretched their lead to 39-21 heading into the fourth period.
Comanche got 10 points from Mason Kulbeth and nine points from Chandler Bowen on the strength of a trio of 3-point baskets.
The Panthers improved to 4-4, while Comanche left town at 2-3.
Both Latta teams are back at home tonight, hosting Tishomingo.
