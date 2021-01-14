Latta girls snag road win over No. 2 Silo

SILO — The Latta High School girls basketball team showed its true colors Tuesday night in a huge road showdown with Silo.
Latta post players provided a solid one-two punch on offense and the Lady Panthers shut down Silo 40-27.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, improved to 6-2 on the year while the Lady Rebels — No. 2 in Class 2A — fell to 9-2 after suffering back-to-back losses to No. 1 Dale and the Lady Panthers.
“It’s the most complete game we’ve played all year,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “It was a good win. It was a great basketball atmosphere in that small gym.”
Latta players were disappointed with a 45-32 loss to Dale last week at the Kingston New Years Classic and refused to lose a second big 2A battle just four days later.
Latta led 8-6 after the first quarter but used a 13-5 surge in the second period to build a 21-11 halftime lead.
Plunk said it could have been even worse for the Lady Rebels.
“We played extremely well defensively. We didn’t go very deep, but the seven who played were locked in defensively,” he said. “They made a running layup at the buzzer and hit a back-board three in the second quarter or we only let them score six points in the entire first half.”
Latta extended its lead to 32-17 after three quarters. Silo won the fourth quarter, 10-8.
“We had about a three-minute spell in the fourth quarter when I had to call a timeout and rein us back in a little bit,” Plunk said.
Latta’s Taryn Batterton and Trinity Cotanny dominated the paint and finished with 12 points apiece.
“Taryn had a big game both offensively and defensively. She guarded their big post girl — Trinity helped some — and did such a good job, we were able to get out and not give them many open looks on the perimeter,” Plunk said.
Batterton also registered a double-double with 11 rebounds and Cotanny yanked down seven boards. Batterton also led the team with four assists.
Caitlyn Byrd added seven points for Latta. Byrd hit a pair of 3-pointers while teammates Jaylee Willis and Brooklyn Ryan sank one triple apiece.
“We got contributions all over the place. Everybody that played contributed both defensively and offensively,” Plunk said.
Tiani Ellison led Silo with 13 points — seven coming in the fourth quarter. No other Silo player scored more than four.
Latta travels to Konawa tonight and heads to Okemah Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.