BRIDGE CREEK — The Latta High School girls basketball team’s only loss in its last nine games was in a road trip to local foe Stratford back on Jan. 18.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled off the 33-29 upset in that contest.
However, No. 5 Latta was able to turn the table in a playoff rematch, shutting down Stratford 32-20 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game Saturday night at Bridge Creek High School.
The Lady Panthers have now won eight straight games to improve to 21-4 on the year, while Stratford saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 19-6.
“It was a very tough game. Both teams played good defense the entire way,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “Coach (Mark) Savage is one of the best around. His teams are so well-coached.”
In the boys contest, the Panthers shocked No. 6 Hinton 42-35 to improve to 10-15 on the year. Hinton fell to 19-6. Latta will face Boone-Apache (14-9) in a Class 2A Regional Tournament title game at 8 p.m. tonight. The Comets battled Hobart Monday in a loser’s bracket contest.
Coach (Kerry) White and I are so proud of our guys. It was definitely a big win for us,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “It was a team win all the way. I can’t stress how much 1 thru 18 contributed to this win. We had some guys really buy into learning Hinton plays and running them on us, which really made a big difference in the game.”
GIRLS
Latta 32, Stratford 20
The Lady Panthers again did it with defense, shutting out Stratford in both the first and third quarters.
“Overall they did a great job of contesting every shot. We played well defensively most of the night,” Savage said. “We competed, but just couldn’t hit enough shots. Credit them for that. But our goal hasn’t changed. We still want to make the state tournament.”
Latta led 6-0 after the first quarter but Stratford stayed within striking distance by getting a 3-pointer from Morgan Boyles and three more points from senior standout Jaedyn Getman to get within 10-6 at halftime.
Latta outscored Stratford 9-0 in the third quarter to take control.
“The first three minutes of the third quarter were big for us. We scored seven quick points that let us get a little breathing room,” Plunk said.
The Lady Panthers hit 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Stratford at bay.
LHS senior Taryn Batterton hit 6-of-10 field goals and scored 14 points to pace the Latta offense. She also had five rebounds. Brooklyn Ryan scored eight points — all in the second half. Jaylee Willis and Trinity Cotanny added four points apiece. Cotanny also tracked down five rebounds.
Getman finished with eight points and nine rebounds to pace Stratford. Kourtney Willingham hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers for six points for the Lady Bulldogs. Lundyn Anderson and Morgan Boyles also hit 3-point buckets for Stratford.
BOYS
Latta 42, Hinton 35
The Panthers limited high-powered Hinton to just nine first-half points and led 19-9 at the break. Latta was on top 23-14 heading to the fourth quarter. The teams combined for 40 points over the final eight minutes.
Tyler Ireland paced the LHS bunch with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Justin Kiker also hit a pair of triples and had eight points for the Panthers. Lincoln Estes went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter for all of his points. Cooper Coulson followed with five.
The Comets got 10 points from Fate Thiel and six points from Roderick Sowers.
In an odd statistic, both Latta and the Comets finished an identical 17-of-26 from the free-throw line.
