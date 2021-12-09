SHAWNEE — The Latta Lady Panthers shot 60% from the floor in the first half and forced the host North Rock Creek Lady Cougars into 21 turnovers in registering a 47-26 triumph Tuesday night.
Latta — ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — finished the game at 46.5% from the field as Taryn Batterton poured in 17 points while going 7-of-11 from the field, 3-of-4 from the foul line, recording two steals and blocking a shot.
The Lady Panthers did all of their damage without a 3-point basket.
Brooklyn Ryan and Chloe Miller also had efficient shooting nights as Ryan was 4-of-8 to go with seven rebounds and three steals and Miller was 4-of-5 with four boards and three assists.
Triniti Cotanny and Jaylee Willis followed with six points each. Cotanny also yanked down a team-best eight rebounds and provided an assist. Willis had three boards, three assists and a steal.
Out of those 21 miscues, Latta compiled 10 steals with Ryan leading the way.
Willis and Miller had three assists apiece as the Lady Panthers totaled 10 for the game.
Latta’s hot start included an 8-of-12 shooting effort from the floor in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers raced out to a 16-2 cushion by period’s end. It was 26-13 at halftime before Latta made it a rout with a 14-4 third quarter.
North Rock Creek (2-2) was held to 1-of-7 shooting in the opening period and committed eight of its turnovers during that span.
By halftime, the Lady Panthers (5-0) finished 12-of-20 from the field while the Lady Cougars were only 5-of-18.
Sarah Campbell, off the bench, paced North Rock Creek with 10 points off 4-of-5 shooting, with a pair of treys. Starter Kate Masquas tallied eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.
BOYS
North Rock Creek 44,
Latta 36
The Cougars missed their first seven shots of the game in falling behind 8-4 after one quarter.
But North Rock Creek warmed up to the task, hitting 6-of-11 tries in the second in building an 18-14 halftime lead.
The Cougars led 29-24 through three periods.
Reserve Tyler Ireland, behind three 3-point conversions, led Latta with nine points and starter Lincoln Estes tallied eight.
The Panthers shot 48% from the floor but fell victim to 13 turnovers. North Rock Creek ended up with only three miscues while shooting just 38%.
Reece Jordan chipped in six points, including two treys, for Latta while Cooper Coulsen tacked on five.
Jordan Coody led the Cougars with 13 points and Jace McRay had 10. Coody was 6-of-7 from the floor and McRay was 2-of-6 with a 3-pointer but was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.
McRay also topped the team with four steals and Coody ended up with three.
Both Latta teams host the Latta Panther Classic beginning today. The Latta girls face Kiowa at 7 p.m. in a first-round game, while the Panthers battle Chandler at 8:20 p.m.
