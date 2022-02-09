Latta girls shoot past Konawa in second half

LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers shot 58 percent from the field and torched Konawa 55-20 on Homecoming Night Monday inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, improved to 16-4 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 3-13.
Latta led 10-4 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime but finally left the Lady Tigers behind in the second half.
The Lady Panthers used a 14-6 surge in the third quarter before pitching a shutout in the final period and ended the game on a 16-0 run.
Taryn Batterton led the Latta attack with 14 points. Jaylee Willis — who was crowned Homecoming Queen — was next with 11 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.
Brooklyn Ryan also reached double digits with 10 points, while Triniti Cotanny followed with eight. Chloe Miller hit a pair of triples for all six of her points.
Konawa got a team-high 10 points from junior Skyler Reavis and eight points from Jaylyn Isaacs.
Latta played at Hartshorne Tuesday night and hosts Dale on Friday.
