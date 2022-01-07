KINGSTON — The Latta Lady Panthers controlled the game from start to finish in a 49-10 win over outmatched Talinhina Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2022 Kingston New Years Classic.
Latta, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 12-2 on the season, while Talihina dropped to 1-9.
It was supposed to be Latta versus Marlow in the first-round boys contest that followed, but — at least for a while — it was the Panthers against Outlaw senior Josiah Johnson.
The talented Marlow playmaker scored the Outlaws’ first 12 points of the game and led his team past the Panthers 44-17.
Latta dropped to 3-9, while Class 3A No. 5 Marlow improved to 4-0.
The Lady Panthers play the Kinston-Marlow winner at 7 p.m. tonight, while the Latta boys face the Atoka-Kingston loser at 12:20 p.m. in consolation play.
GIRLS
Latta 49, Talihina 10
The Lady Panthers scored the first 14 points of the game, led 19-2 after the first quarter and held the Lady Golden Tigers to a big goose egg in the second period to build an insurmountable 27-2 halftime lead.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s team scored the final 10 points of the third period to cap a 19-6 run and led 46-8 heading into the final frame.
To be fair, the Talihina roster is made up of 10 freshmen, two sophomores, one junior and one senior.
Latta senior Taryn Batterton had her way in the paint. She finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds a steal and four blocked shots to pace the Lady Panthers.
Fellow senior Jaylee Willis hit three 3-point shots and scored 13 points. Alesha Traylor, another LHS senior, returned to the Latta lineup after missing last week’s Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic due to COVID-19 protocols and hit a pair of triples for her six points.
The Lady Panthers are still without the services of starting post player Triniti Cotanny, who is still recovering from a Mid-America concussion.
Talihina got four points from freshman Cheyenne Bearstops and two points each from Jessea Stowell, Leah Dill, and Klhoe Holland.
BOYS
Marlow 44, Latta 17
Latta got 3-point baskets by Sam Brown and Tyler Ireland in the first quarter. Ireland’s tied the game at 6-6 with just over three minutes left, but Johnson drained back-to-back 3-pointer to end the period and put the Outlaws on top 12-6.
Brown scored at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter to trim the Latta deficit to 14-8, but Latta wouldn’t score again in the first half.
Marlow ended the second period on a 7-0 spurt capped by Jace Gilbert’s 3-pointer that put the Outlaws ahead 21-8 at the break.
Ireland hit another 3-pointer at the 5:13 mark of the third frame that made it 25-14, but the Panthers again went cold. Marlow finished off that period with a 10-0 volley that pushed the MHS advantage to 35-14 heading to quarter No. 4.
Latta sophomore Brayden Hill sank a triple at the 5:33 mark of the fourth quarter but the Panthers missed their final eight field goals.
Marlow ended the game on a 9-0 run that included five more points from Johnson, who finished with a game-high 22.
Avery Payne followed with 14 points for the Outlaws.
Ireland’s nine points from his trio of 3-pointers led Latta.
Notes: The assistant coach for Marlow High School boys basketball team is former Ada High football coach Matt Weber, who led the Outlaws gridiron squad to the 2021 Class 2A State championship. Marlow defeated Washington 17-13 in the title game.
