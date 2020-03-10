ENID — The third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers used yet another strong defensive effort to push past No. 8 Oklahoma Union 38-25 in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game Friday night inside Enid’s Stride Bank Center.
Latta improved to 25-4 on the year and advanced to this week’s Class 2A State Tournament, while the Lady Cougars saw an 18-game win streak come to a halt and dipped to 24-2. The Lady Panthers will face old rival and fifth-ranked Dale in a highly anticipated first-round matchup at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mustang High School.
Dale holds a 2-1 advantage over Latta this season. The Lady Pirates defeated 48-44 Nov. 19 at Latta and handed the Lady Panthers a 53-44 loss Feb. 15 in Dale. Latta edged Dale 45-42 Jan. 10 in the semifinals of the Kingston New Years Classic.
“It’s a tough draw, but you don’t have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what they do,” Plunk joked. “We hope to come out and match them blow for blow. We think it will be another knockdown, drag-out.”
The Lady Panthers led just 18-13 at halftime against Oklahoma Union but scored the first 13 points of the third period to push their lead to 31-13. Carson Dean — who led Latta with 12 points — hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven in the big LHS run.
The Lady Cougars reeled off nine straight points to get within 31-22 in the fourth quarter before Latta ended the comeback effort.
“We kind of lost our focus. We had to call time out and settle back down and get refocused on what we were trying to do. But we closed it out well,” Plunk said.
Chloe Brinlee also reached double figures for Latta, while Taryn Batterton scored six points and battled foul trouble a big portion of the game.
Trinity Cotanny came off the bench and contributed a team-best five rebounds to go with three points while playing on a sprained ankle she hurt in practice the day before.
“Kudos to Trinity. She came off the bench and led us in rebounds with a bum ankle. I’m proud of her toughness and effort,” Plunk said.
Chesnie Hewitt scored 14 points and hit three 3-point baskets to lead Oklahoma Union, but no one else scored more than three for the Lady Cougars.
Now the focus is on Dale and the 2A State Tournament.
“I don’t think this group ever doubted they had a chance to get there. Now we hope they realize they’re good enough to go win it if they put it all together,” Plunk said.
